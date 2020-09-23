 Skip to main content
2020 HS Girls Cross Country Preview Capsules: Key losses, returning players for each team
Carlisle’s Gretal Shank, left, steps up this year as one of several runners hoping to replace the swift shoes of departed District 3 champion Sophia Toti.

Here are preview capsules for 2020 high school girls cross country teams in The Sentinel coverage area:

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Carlisle Thundering Herd

Coach: Ed Boardman (15th season, 82-31)

Classification: 3A

Last year: 7-0 (6-0)

Team postseason: Won District 3 Class 3A championships and finished ninth at PIAA Class 3A championships.

Top individual postseason finishes: District 3 championships - Sophia Toti (champion), Gretal Shank (23rd), Savannah Hossfield (30th); PIAA championships - Sophia Toti (4th).

Key losses: Sophia Toti, Savannah Hossfeld, Claire Swenson.

Key returners: Karlie Powell, sr.; Sophie Salomone, sr.; Gretal Shank, sr.; Alyssa Dyson, sr.

Key newcomers: Piper Podlaski, fr.

Opener: Oct. 1 vs. State College, 4:30

Cumberland Valley Eagles

Coach: Skip Springman

Classification: 3A

Last year: 3-3 (3-3)

Team postseason: Finished ninth at District 3 Class 3A championships.

Top individual postseason finishes: District 3 championships - Lanie Grogg (25th), Brianna Wagner (28th); PIAA championships - Brianna Wagner (55th).

Key losses: Not provided.

Key returners: Not provided.

Key newcomers: Not provided.

Opener: Tuesday vs. Chambersburg and State College, 4:30

Mechanicsburg's Hope McKenney had a strong sophomore year, finishing fifth at districts and 34th in the PIAA championships.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Cedar Cliff Colts

Coach: Jason Yinger (2nd season, 0-6)

Classification: 3A

Last year: 0-6 (0-6)

Team postseason: Did not qualify.

Top individual postseason finishes: None.

Key losses: Not provided.

Key returners: Not provided.

Key newcomers: Not provided.

Opener: Oct. 1 vs. Lower Dauphin and Mechanicsburg, 4:30

Mechanicsburg Wildcats

Coach: Brian Hager (2nd season, 7-2)

Classification: 3A

Last year: 7-2 (5-1)

Team postseason: Finished second at District 3 Class 3A championships and fifth at PIAA Class 3A championships.

Top individual postseason finishes: District 3 championships - Hope McKenney (5th), Olivia Walter (15th); PIAA championships - Hope McKenney (34th). 

Key losses: Molly Snyder, Grace Wiedman.

Key returners: Juliette Safer, sr.; Hope McKenney, jr.; Olivia Walter, jr.; Raihana Yameogo, jr.; Leah Snyder, jr.; Faith Evans, so.

Key newcomers: Noelle England, jr.

Opener: Tuesday vs. Hershey, 4:30

Red Land Patriots

Coach: Larry Kell

Classification: 3A

Last year: 3-4 (2-4)

Team postseason: Did not qualify.

Top individual postseason finishes: District 3 championships - Sara Cook (126th).

Key losses: Not provided.

Key returners: Not provided.

Key newcomers: Not provided.

Opener: Tuesday at Palmyra with Lower Dauphin, 4:30

MID-PENN CAPITAL

Camp Hill Lions

Coach: Mark Haywood (7th season)

Classification: 1A

Last year: 5-2 (5-2)

Team postseason: Won District 3 Class 1A championships and finished third at PIAA Class 1A championships.

Top individual postseason finishes: District 3 championships - Laura Sakol (bronze), Grace Shartle (4th), Janelyn Vorkapich (6th), Anna Long (10th); PIAA championships - Laura Sakol (23rd).

Key losses: Laura Sakol, Kaitlyn Vorkapich.

Key returners: Alice Benavides, Hannah Goodyear, Bramley Hawkins, Anna Long, Grace Shartle, Janelyn Vorkapich, Anjali Zumkhawala-Cook. 

Key newcomers: Madigan Lesko, Siobhan Skinner.

Opener: Oct. 1 vs. Trinity, 3:30

East Pennsboro Panthers

Coach: Robert Mulhausen (4th season)

Classification: 2A

Last year: 5-4 (4-3)

Team postseason: Did not qualify.

Top individual postseason finishes: None.

Key losses: Sam Grubb, Sophia Signor.

Key returners: Alex Isbell.

Key newcomers: None.

Opener: Tuesday at Trinity, 4:30

Northern Polar Bears

Coach: Al Houser (27th season, 249-83)

Classification: 3A

Last year: 9-0 (7-0)

Team postseason: Won District 3 Class 2A championships and finished second at PIAA Class 2A championships.

Top individual postseason finishes: District 3 championships - Marlee Starliper (champion), Katie Anthony (4th), Allie Engle (7th), Madison Saltsburg (9th), Marissa Freed (25th); PIAA championships - Marlee Starliper (champion, tied record for three straight), Katie Anthony (17th), Madison Saltsburg (44th), Allie Engle (47th).

Key losses: Marlee Starliper, Kathy Anthony.

Key returners: Madison Saltsburg, sr.; Dixie Ramsay, sr.; Marissa Freed, sr.; Allie Engle, jr.; Elizabeth Anthony, so.

Key newcomers: Taylor Yoder, fr.

Opener: Tuesday vs. Middletown, 4:30

Trinity Shamrocks

Coach: Bob Gruschow (3rd season, 8-7)

Classification: 2A

Last year: 5-2 (5-2)

Team postseason: Finished 12th at District 3 Class 2A championships.

Top individual postseason finishes: District 3 championships - Alina Torchia (26th).

Key losses: Braylee Fetterolf, Hayley Salus, Madeleine McChesney, Caroline O'Neil, Maria Ferraro.

Key returners: Holland Chavey, sr., Alyssa Matzoni, sr.; Hanah Miller, sr.; Alina Torchia, so.; Isabelle Mirachi, so.

Key newcomers: Lily Idrovo, sr., (soccer); Lindsey Haser, jr. (soccer).

Opener: Friday at Bishop McDevitt, 4:30

Boiling Springs' Peyton Ellis burst onto the scene last year as a freshman, medaling in the District 3 and PIAA championships. 

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Big Spring Bulldogs

Coach: Robert Jumper (45th season)

Classification: 2A

Last year: 4-2 (3-2)

Team postseason: Finished 11th at District 3 Class 2A championships.

Top individual postseason finishes: District 3 championships - Gabrielle Reifsnyder (10th), Mikaela Ward (21st); PIAA championships - Gabrielle Reifsnyder (42nd).

Key losses: Not provided.

Key returners: Not provided.

Key newcomers: Not provided.

Opener: Oct. 1 at Shippensburg with West Perry, 4

Boiling Springs Bubblers

Coach: Abram Albert (1st season)

Classification: 2A

Last year: 7-0 (5-0)

Team postseason: Finished second at District 3 Class 2A championships and 11th at PIAA Class 2A championships.

Top individual postseason finishes: District 3 championships - Peyton Ellis (bronze), Christi Fertich (22nd); PIAA championships - Peyton Ellis (14th).

Key losses: Abbie Erme, Christi Fertich.

Key returners: Katryn Yocum, sr.; Peyton Ellis, so.; Julia Steel, so.

Key newcomers: None.

Opener: Tuesday vs. Shippensburg, 4:30

Shippensburg Greyhounds

Coach: Jonathan Marshall (1st season)

Classification: 3A

Last year: 0-5 (0-5)

Team postseason: Finished 32nd at District 3 Class 3A championships.

Top individual postseason finishes: District 3 championships - Samantha Herman (153rd).

Key losses: None.

Key returners: Remy Staver, Sarah Hipple, Grace Hipple.

Key newcomers: None.

Opener: Tuesday at Boiling Springs, 4:30

