2020 HS Girls Cross Country Preview Capsules: Key losses, returning players for each team

Here are preview capsules for 2020 high school girls cross country teams in The Sentinel coverage area:
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
Carlisle Thundering Herd
Coach: Ed Boardman (15th season, 82-31)
Classification: 3A
Last year: 7-0 (6-0)
Team postseason: Won District 3 Class 3A championships and finished ninth at PIAA Class 3A championships.
Top individual postseason finishes: District 3 championships - Sophia Toti (champion), Gretal Shank (23rd), Savannah Hossfield (30th); PIAA championships - Sophia Toti (4th).
Key losses: Sophia Toti, Savannah Hossfeld, Claire Swenson.
Key returners: Karlie Powell, sr.; Sophie Salomone, sr.; Gretal Shank, sr.; Alyssa Dyson, sr.
Key newcomers: Piper Podlaski, fr.
Opener: Oct. 1 vs. State College, 4:30
Cumberland Valley Eagles
Coach: Skip Springman
Classification: 3A
Last year: 3-3 (3-3)
Team postseason: Finished ninth at District 3 Class 3A championships.
Top individual postseason finishes: District 3 championships - Lanie Grogg (25th), Brianna Wagner (28th); PIAA championships - Brianna Wagner (55th).
Key losses: Not provided.
Key returners: Not provided.
Key newcomers: Not provided.
Opener: Tuesday vs. Chambersburg and State College, 4:30
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
Cedar Cliff Colts
Coach: Jason Yinger (2nd season, 0-6)
Classification: 3A
Last year: 0-6 (0-6)
Team postseason: Did not qualify.
Top individual postseason finishes: None.
Key losses: Not provided.
Key returners: Not provided.
Key newcomers: Not provided.
Opener: Oct. 1 vs. Lower Dauphin and Mechanicsburg, 4:30
Mechanicsburg Wildcats
Coach: Brian Hager (2nd season, 7-2)
Classification: 3A
Last year: 7-2 (5-1)
Team postseason: Finished second at District 3 Class 3A championships and fifth at PIAA Class 3A championships.
Top individual postseason finishes: District 3 championships - Hope McKenney (5th), Olivia Walter (15th); PIAA championships - Hope McKenney (34th).
Key losses: Molly Snyder, Grace Wiedman.
Key returners: Juliette Safer, sr.; Hope McKenney, jr.; Olivia Walter, jr.; Raihana Yameogo, jr.; Leah Snyder, jr.; Faith Evans, so.
Key newcomers: Noelle England, jr.
Opener: Tuesday vs. Hershey, 4:30
Red Land Patriots
Coach: Larry Kell
Classification: 3A
Last year: 3-4 (2-4)
Team postseason: Did not qualify.
Top individual postseason finishes: District 3 championships - Sara Cook (126th).
Key losses: Not provided.
Key returners: Not provided.
Key newcomers: Not provided.
Opener: Tuesday at Palmyra with Lower Dauphin, 4:30
MID-PENN CAPITAL
Camp Hill Lions
Coach: Mark Haywood (7th season)
Classification: 1A
Last year: 5-2 (5-2)
Team postseason: Won District 3 Class 1A championships and finished third at PIAA Class 1A championships.
Top individual postseason finishes: District 3 championships - Laura Sakol (bronze), Grace Shartle (4th), Janelyn Vorkapich (6th), Anna Long (10th); PIAA championships - Laura Sakol (23rd).
Key losses: Laura Sakol, Kaitlyn Vorkapich.
Key returners: Alice Benavides, Hannah Goodyear, Bramley Hawkins, Anna Long, Grace Shartle, Janelyn Vorkapich, Anjali Zumkhawala-Cook.
Key newcomers: Madigan Lesko, Siobhan Skinner.
Opener: Oct. 1 vs. Trinity, 3:30
East Pennsboro Panthers
Coach: Robert Mulhausen (4th season)
Classification: 2A
Last year: 5-4 (4-3)
Team postseason: Did not qualify.
Top individual postseason finishes: None.
Key losses: Sam Grubb, Sophia Signor.
Key returners: Alex Isbell.
Key newcomers: None.
Opener: Tuesday at Trinity, 4:30
Northern Polar Bears
Coach: Al Houser (27th season, 249-83)
Classification: 3A
Last year: 9-0 (7-0)
Team postseason: Won District 3 Class 2A championships and finished second at PIAA Class 2A championships.
Top individual postseason finishes: District 3 championships - Marlee Starliper (champion), Katie Anthony (4th), Allie Engle (7th), Madison Saltsburg (9th), Marissa Freed (25th); PIAA championships - Marlee Starliper (champion, tied record for three straight), Katie Anthony (17th), Madison Saltsburg (44th), Allie Engle (47th).
Key losses: Marlee Starliper, Kathy Anthony.
Key returners: Madison Saltsburg, sr.; Dixie Ramsay, sr.; Marissa Freed, sr.; Allie Engle, jr.; Elizabeth Anthony, so.
Key newcomers: Taylor Yoder, fr.
Opener: Tuesday vs. Middletown, 4:30
Trinity Shamrocks
Coach: Bob Gruschow (3rd season, 8-7)
Classification: 2A
Last year: 5-2 (5-2)
Team postseason: Finished 12th at District 3 Class 2A championships.
Top individual postseason finishes: District 3 championships - Alina Torchia (26th).
Key losses: Braylee Fetterolf, Hayley Salus, Madeleine McChesney, Caroline O'Neil, Maria Ferraro.
Key returners: Holland Chavey, sr., Alyssa Matzoni, sr.; Hanah Miller, sr.; Alina Torchia, so.; Isabelle Mirachi, so.
Key newcomers: Lily Idrovo, sr., (soccer); Lindsey Haser, jr. (soccer).
Opener: Friday at Bishop McDevitt, 4:30
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Big Spring Bulldogs
Coach: Robert Jumper (45th season)
Classification: 2A
Last year: 4-2 (3-2)
Team postseason: Finished 11th at District 3 Class 2A championships.
Top individual postseason finishes: District 3 championships - Gabrielle Reifsnyder (10th), Mikaela Ward (21st); PIAA championships - Gabrielle Reifsnyder (42nd).
Key losses: Not provided.
Key returners: Not provided.
Key newcomers: Not provided.
Opener: Oct. 1 at Shippensburg with West Perry, 4
Boiling Springs Bubblers
Coach: Abram Albert (1st season)
Classification: 2A
Last year: 7-0 (5-0)
Team postseason: Finished second at District 3 Class 2A championships and 11th at PIAA Class 2A championships.
Top individual postseason finishes: District 3 championships - Peyton Ellis (bronze), Christi Fertich (22nd); PIAA championships - Peyton Ellis (14th).
Key losses: Abbie Erme, Christi Fertich.
Key returners: Katryn Yocum, sr.; Peyton Ellis, so.; Julia Steel, so.
Key newcomers: None.
Opener: Tuesday vs. Shippensburg, 4:30
Shippensburg Greyhounds
Coach: Jonathan Marshall (1st season)
Classification: 3A
Last year: 0-5 (0-5)
Team postseason: Finished 32nd at District 3 Class 3A championships.
Top individual postseason finishes: District 3 championships - Samantha Herman (153rd).
Key losses: None.
Key returners: Remy Staver, Sarah Hipple, Grace Hipple.
Key newcomers: None.
Opener: Tuesday at Boiling Springs, 4:30
