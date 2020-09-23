 Skip to main content
2020 HS Boys Cross Country Preview Capsules: Key losses, returning players for each team
2020 HS Boys Cross Country Preview Capsules

2020 HS Boys Cross Country Preview Capsules: Key losses, returning players for each team

First Team: Evan Peachey, Carlisle (copy)

Carlisle's Evan Peachey was the only Thundering Herd runner to qualify for the PIAA championships last year. He returns for his senior season.

 Sentinel file

Here are preview capsules for 2020 high school boys cross country teams in The Sentinel coverage area:

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Carlisle Thundering Herd

Coach: Ed Boardman (15th season, 81-30)

Classification: 3A

Last year: 7-0 (6-0)

Team postseason: Finished fifth at District 3 Class 3A championships.

Top individual postseason finishes: District 3 championships - Evan Peachey (seventh), Casey Padgett (49th); PIAA championships - Evan Peachey (97th).

Key losses: Casey Padgett.

Key returners: Andrew Booths, sr.; Evan Peachey, sr.; Briar Thompson, jr.; Jacob Owen, jr.; Andrew Diehl, so.; Kevin Shank, so.

Key newcomers: None.

Opener: Oct. 1 vs. State College, 4:30

District 3 Cross Country: Carlisle girls pull out first Class 3A team title since 2014, boys' streak snapped

Cumberland Valley Eagles

Coach: Skip Springman

Classification: 3A

Last year: 3-3 (3-3)

Team postseason: Finished fourth at District 3 Class 3A championships and 17th at PIAA Class 3A championships.

Top individual postseason finishes: District 3 championships - Jordan Tiday (19th), John Williams (44th); PIAA championships - Jordan Tiday (107th). 

Key losses: not provided

Key returners: not provided

Key newcomers: not provided

Opener: Tuesday vs. Chambersburg and State College, 4:30

Aiden Gonder, Red Land 2.JPG (copy) (copy)

Red Land has to replace a District 3 medalist and PIAA qualifier in Aiden Gonder, who graduated in the spring.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Cedar Cliff Colts

Coach: Jason Yinger (2nd season, 1-5)

Classification: 3A

Last year: 1-5 (1-5)

Team postseason: Did not qualify.

Top individual postseason finishes: District 3 championships - Jackson Green (94th).

Key losses: Simon Richards.

Key returners: Elias Domanski-Ferris, sr.; Jackson Green, jr.; James Bechtel, so.; Duncan Richards, so.; Elijah Hennon, so.

Key newcomers: Eliah Houck, jr.; Chris McGrath, fr.

Opener: Oct. 1 vs. Lower Dauphin and Mechanicsburg, 4:30

Mechanicsburg Wildcats

Coach: Brian Hager (2nd season, 6-3)

Classification: 3A

Last year: 6-3 (3-3)

Team postseason: Finished 20th at District 3 Class 3A championships.

Top individual postseason finishes: District 3 championships - Kyle Costello (48th).

Key losses: Kyle Costello, Cole Lutcavage.

Key returners: Carter Paul, sr.; Titus Wiggins, sr.; Luke Wertz, jr.; Cohen Manges, so.; Spencer Nolan, so.

Key newcomers: Jordan Wiedman, jr.; Sean Kanal-Scott, so.; Tyler Brandonties, fr.

Opener: Tuesday vs. Hershey, 4:30

Red Land Patriots

Coach: Larry Kell

Classification: 3A

Last year: 4-2 (4-2)

Team postseason: Finished 17th at District 3 Class 3A championships.

Top individual postseason finishes: District 3 championships - Aiden Gonder (11th), Grayson Stanley (45th); PIAA championships - Aiden Gonder (86th).

Key losses: Aiden Gonder.

Key returners: not provided

Key newcomers: not provided

Opener: Tuesday at Palmyra with Lower Dauphin, 4:30

Carlisle Invitational 33.jpg (copy)

Northern’s Reid Weber, center, returns for his senior campaign after finishing 28th in the District 3 championships.

MID-PENN CAPITAL

Camp Hill Lions

Coach: Mark Haywood (7th season)

Classification: 1A

Last year: 3-5 (2-5)

Team postseason: Finished fourth at District 3 Class 1A championships.

Top individual postseason finishes: District 3 championships - Matt Gurgiolo (bronze), Harrison Mooney (17th); PIAA championships - Matt Gurgiolo (54th).

Key losses: Caleb Aranos, Matt Gurgiolo, Slate Johnson, Michael Moretz, Eli Spotts, Luke Waldner.

Key returners: Jake Brungard, Harrison Mooney, Gavin Nunn.

Key newcomers: Patrick Fitzgerald.

Opener: Thursday vs. Trinity, 3:30

East Pennsboro Panthers

Coach: Robert Mulhausen (4th season)

Classification: 2A

Last year: 2-7 (0-7)

Team postseason: Finished 28th at District 3 Class 2A championships.

Top individual postseason finishes: District 3 championships - Elijah McKell (30th). 

Key losses: None.

Key returners: Elijah McKell, jr.; Anthony Agbay, so.

Key newcomers: Andrew Namatka.

Opener: Tuesday at Trinity, 4:30

Northern Polar Bears

Coach: David Ramsey (21st season)

Classification: 3A

Last year: 11-0 (7-0)

Team postseason: Finished 31st at District 3 Class 3A championships.

Top individual postseason finishes: District 3 championships - Reid Weber (28th).

Key losses: Aric Graham.

Key returners: Reid Weber, sr.; Jaden Hepner, jr.; Derrik Stine, jr.

Key newcomers: Ian Mackey, fr.

Opener: Tuesday vs. Middletown, 4:30

Trinity Shamrocks

Coach: Bob Gruschow (3rd season, 7-8)

Classification: 1A

Last year: 3-4 (3-4)

Team postseason: Finished sixth at District 3 Class 1A championships.

Top individual postseason finishes: District 3 championships - Jasper Burd (fifth).; PIAA championships - Jasper Burd (58th).

Key losses: Luke Capper.

Key returners: Josef Domby, sr.; Jasper Burd, jr.; Connor Pushart, jr.; James Redmond, jr.; Lucas Puig, jr.; Jack Staul, jr.; Aidan Appleby, jr.; Owen Charles, so.

Key newcomers: Jack Warner, sr. (transfer), Luke Warner, so. (transfer), Elijah Diaz, fr.; Ted Martin, fr.

Opener: Friday at Bishop McDevitt, 4:30

Carlisle Invitational (copy)
 

Boiling Springs' Gibran Varahrami was the only Bubbler to qualify for states last year.

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Big Spring Bulldogs

Coach: Robert Jumper (45th season)

Classification: 2A

Last year: 1-4 (1-4)

Team postseason: Finished 18th at District 3 Class 2A championships.

Top individual postseason finishes: District 3 championships - Matthew Ward (47th).

Key losses: not provided

Key returners: not provided

Key newcomers: not provided

Opener: Oct. 1 at Shippensburg with West Perry, 4

Boiling Springs Bubblers

Coach: Abram Albert (1st season)

Classification: 2A

Last year: 6-1 (4-1)

Team postseason: Finished eighth at District 3 Class 2A championships.

Top individual postseason finishes: District 3 championships - Gibran Varahrami (23rd), Ethan Jones (25th); PIAA championships - Gibran Varahrami (163rd).

Key losses: None.

Key returners: Gibran Varahrami, sr.; Evan Kase, sr.; Ethan Jones, sr.

Key newcomers: None.

Opener: Tuesday vs. Shippensburg, 4:30

Shippensburg Greyhounds

Coach: Jonathan Marshall (1st season)

Classification: 3A

Last year: 5-0 (5-0)

Team postseason: Finished sixth at District 3 Class 3A championships.

Top individual postseason finishes: District 3 championships - Hayden Hunt (fourth), Elias Spence (fifth); PIAA championships - Hayden Hunt (65th).

Key losses: Hayden Hunt, Benjamin Beyers, Elijah Shively.

Key returners: Todd Melisauskas, Grabtirl Brandt, Kyle Buchheister, Isaiah Shively, Elias Spence.

Key newcomers: None.

Opener: Tuesday at Boiling Springs, 4:30

Video: Carlisle's Sophia Toti finishes fourth in PIAA championships

