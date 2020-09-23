2020 HS Boys Cross Country Preview Capsules: Key losses, returning players for each team

Here are preview capsules for 2020 high school boys cross country teams in The Sentinel coverage area:
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
Carlisle Thundering Herd
Coach: Ed Boardman (15th season, 81-30)
Classification: 3A
Last year: 7-0 (6-0)
Team postseason: Finished fifth at District 3 Class 3A championships.
Top individual postseason finishes: District 3 championships - Evan Peachey (seventh), Casey Padgett (49th); PIAA championships - Evan Peachey (97th).
Key losses: Casey Padgett.
Key returners: Andrew Booths, sr.; Evan Peachey, sr.; Briar Thompson, jr.; Jacob Owen, jr.; Andrew Diehl, so.; Kevin Shank, so.
Key newcomers: None.
Opener: Oct. 1 vs. State College, 4:30
District 3 Cross Country: Carlisle girls pull out first Class 3A team title since 2014, boys' streak snapped
Cumberland Valley Eagles
Coach: Skip Springman
Classification: 3A
Last year: 3-3 (3-3)
Team postseason: Finished fourth at District 3 Class 3A championships and 17th at PIAA Class 3A championships.
Top individual postseason finishes: District 3 championships - Jordan Tiday (19th), John Williams (44th); PIAA championships - Jordan Tiday (107th).
Key losses: not provided
Key returners: not provided
Key newcomers: not provided
Opener: Tuesday vs. Chambersburg and State College, 4:30
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
Cedar Cliff Colts
Coach: Jason Yinger (2nd season, 1-5)
Classification: 3A
Last year: 1-5 (1-5)
Team postseason: Did not qualify.
Top individual postseason finishes: District 3 championships - Jackson Green (94th).
Key losses: Simon Richards.
Key returners: Elias Domanski-Ferris, sr.; Jackson Green, jr.; James Bechtel, so.; Duncan Richards, so.; Elijah Hennon, so.
Key newcomers: Eliah Houck, jr.; Chris McGrath, fr.
Opener: Oct. 1 vs. Lower Dauphin and Mechanicsburg, 4:30
Mechanicsburg Wildcats
Coach: Brian Hager (2nd season, 6-3)
Classification: 3A
Last year: 6-3 (3-3)
Team postseason: Finished 20th at District 3 Class 3A championships.
Top individual postseason finishes: District 3 championships - Kyle Costello (48th).
Key losses: Kyle Costello, Cole Lutcavage.
Key returners: Carter Paul, sr.; Titus Wiggins, sr.; Luke Wertz, jr.; Cohen Manges, so.; Spencer Nolan, so.
Key newcomers: Jordan Wiedman, jr.; Sean Kanal-Scott, so.; Tyler Brandonties, fr.
Opener: Tuesday vs. Hershey, 4:30
Red Land Patriots
Coach: Larry Kell
Classification: 3A
Last year: 4-2 (4-2)
Team postseason: Finished 17th at District 3 Class 3A championships.
Top individual postseason finishes: District 3 championships - Aiden Gonder (11th), Grayson Stanley (45th); PIAA championships - Aiden Gonder (86th).
Key losses: Aiden Gonder.
Key returners: not provided
Key newcomers: not provided
Opener: Tuesday at Palmyra with Lower Dauphin, 4:30
MID-PENN CAPITAL
Camp Hill Lions
Coach: Mark Haywood (7th season)
Classification: 1A
Last year: 3-5 (2-5)
Team postseason: Finished fourth at District 3 Class 1A championships.
Top individual postseason finishes: District 3 championships - Matt Gurgiolo (bronze), Harrison Mooney (17th); PIAA championships - Matt Gurgiolo (54th).
Key losses: Caleb Aranos, Matt Gurgiolo, Slate Johnson, Michael Moretz, Eli Spotts, Luke Waldner.
Key returners: Jake Brungard, Harrison Mooney, Gavin Nunn.
Key newcomers: Patrick Fitzgerald.
Opener: Thursday vs. Trinity, 3:30
East Pennsboro Panthers
Coach: Robert Mulhausen (4th season)
Classification: 2A
Last year: 2-7 (0-7)
Team postseason: Finished 28th at District 3 Class 2A championships.
Top individual postseason finishes: District 3 championships - Elijah McKell (30th).
Key losses: None.
Key returners: Elijah McKell, jr.; Anthony Agbay, so.
Key newcomers: Andrew Namatka.
Opener: Tuesday at Trinity, 4:30
Northern Polar Bears
Coach: David Ramsey (21st season)
Classification: 3A
Last year: 11-0 (7-0)
Team postseason: Finished 31st at District 3 Class 3A championships.
Top individual postseason finishes: District 3 championships - Reid Weber (28th).
Key losses: Aric Graham.
Key returners: Reid Weber, sr.; Jaden Hepner, jr.; Derrik Stine, jr.
Key newcomers: Ian Mackey, fr.
Opener: Tuesday vs. Middletown, 4:30
Trinity Shamrocks
Coach: Bob Gruschow (3rd season, 7-8)
Classification: 1A
Last year: 3-4 (3-4)
Team postseason: Finished sixth at District 3 Class 1A championships.
Top individual postseason finishes: District 3 championships - Jasper Burd (fifth).; PIAA championships - Jasper Burd (58th).
Key losses: Luke Capper.
Key returners: Josef Domby, sr.; Jasper Burd, jr.; Connor Pushart, jr.; James Redmond, jr.; Lucas Puig, jr.; Jack Staul, jr.; Aidan Appleby, jr.; Owen Charles, so.
Key newcomers: Jack Warner, sr. (transfer), Luke Warner, so. (transfer), Elijah Diaz, fr.; Ted Martin, fr.
Opener: Friday at Bishop McDevitt, 4:30
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Big Spring Bulldogs
Coach: Robert Jumper (45th season)
Classification: 2A
Last year: 1-4 (1-4)
Team postseason: Finished 18th at District 3 Class 2A championships.
Top individual postseason finishes: District 3 championships - Matthew Ward (47th).
Key losses: not provided
Key returners: not provided
Key newcomers: not provided
Opener: Oct. 1 at Shippensburg with West Perry, 4
Boiling Springs Bubblers
Coach: Abram Albert (1st season)
Classification: 2A
Last year: 6-1 (4-1)
Team postseason: Finished eighth at District 3 Class 2A championships.
Top individual postseason finishes: District 3 championships - Gibran Varahrami (23rd), Ethan Jones (25th); PIAA championships - Gibran Varahrami (163rd).
Key losses: None.
Key returners: Gibran Varahrami, sr.; Evan Kase, sr.; Ethan Jones, sr.
Key newcomers: None.
Opener: Tuesday vs. Shippensburg, 4:30
Shippensburg Greyhounds
Coach: Jonathan Marshall (1st season)
Classification: 3A
Last year: 5-0 (5-0)
Team postseason: Finished sixth at District 3 Class 3A championships.
Top individual postseason finishes: District 3 championships - Hayden Hunt (fourth), Elias Spence (fifth); PIAA championships - Hayden Hunt (65th).
Key losses: Hayden Hunt, Benjamin Beyers, Elijah Shively.
Key returners: Todd Melisauskas, Grabtirl Brandt, Kyle Buchheister, Isaiah Shively, Elias Spence.
Key newcomers: None.
Opener: Tuesday at Boiling Springs, 4:30
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!