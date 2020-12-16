2020 All-Sentinel Girls Cross Country Team: Boiling Springs' Peyton Ellis takes over mantle, earns Runner of the Year

The 2020 fall season is over. Time to hand out some awards.
This year's All-Sentinel team includes a Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, First Team honorees and several Honorable Mentions.
Runner of the Year
Peyton Ellis, so., Boiling Springs — The torch held for four years by Marlee Starliper has been passed. Ellis is the new queen of the District 3 Class 2A scene, and will likely have a say in the next two PIAA championships after an impressive second season where she finished ninth (20:25) at states, and won gold at districts (19:17.2) and Mid-Penn's (19:38.72).
Boys/Girls Coach of the Year
Abram Albert, Boiling Springs — First year coaches don't often get the nod for Coach of the Year, but it's hard to ignore what Albert accomplished. After serving as an assistant for Northern the last few seasons, Albert took over the Bubblers' head job and immediately guided the boys to a perfect 6-0 season and Mid-Penn Colonial title, while the girls went 4-2. He also oversaw a pair of state medalists (Peyton Ellis and Evan Kase), and a state qualifier (Gibran Varahrami), helping multiple runners improve during a challenging season.
First Team
Hope McKenney, jr., Mechanicsburg — McKenney would've made the cut any other year after running a 19:08.7 at districts, but her 18th-place finish wasn't enough due to stricter qualifying standards. She was still easily one of the best the area had to offer and nearly led the Wildcats to states as a team with a team District 3 silver medal. Ran 19:20.09 (7th) at Mid-Penn's.
Olivia Walter, jr., Mechanicsburg — Not far behind McKenney most of the year was Walter, her classmate, who finished 14th at Mid-Penn's (19:58.79) and 22nd (19:31.7) in the District 3 championships. Any other year, she and her fellow 'Cats make the state championships with ease. 2020, unsurprisingly, has not been a normal year. Still an impressive season for the junior.
Katryn Yocum, sr., Boiling Springs — It takes more than one good runner to consistently finish at or near the top of divisions and postseason races. Playing second fiddle to our Runner of the Year is Yocum, who was no slouch with a silver medal (20:59.7) at Mid-Penn's and a 12th-place finish (20:54.8) at districts. The Bubblers finished second at that stage, normally a PIAA-qualifying position.
Allie Engle, jr., Northern — It was always going to be tougher for the Polar Bears without Marlee Starliper, but Engle performed admirably in her stead as Northern's top runner this year. She led the team to a Capital Division title and then finished 10th (19:37.02) in Mid-Penn's and 27th (19:46.3) in districts. She might've been a PIAA qualifier in a normal year.
Kate Vonah, jr., Cumberland Valley — Steady as she goes was Vonah during the postseason, running nearly identical times of 19:55.98 (12th) and 19:51.4 (28th) at Mid-Penn's and districts this year. Not many runners cracked 20 minutes at both stages, likely state-qualifying performances in a normal year. And she guided the Eagles to a second-place finish in the top-loaded Commonwealth Division this year.
Honorable Mention
Mikaela Ward, so., Big Spring; Anna Long, sr., Camp Hill; Gretal Shank, sr., Carlisle; Karlin Powell, sr., Carlisle; Sophie Salomone, sr., Carlisle; Alyssa Dyson, sr., Carlisle; Brianna Wagner, sr., Cumberland Valley; Chloe Warrell, so., Cumberland Valley; Hailey Hoover, jr., Cumberland Valley; Juliette Safer, sr.., Mechanicsburg; Riahana Yameogo, jr., Mechanicsburg; Madison Saltsburg, sr., Northern; Dixie Ramsey, sr., Northern; Amanda Kauffman, sr., Red Land; Holland Chavey, sr., Trinity.
All-Sentinel teams are selected by The Sentinel's sports staff. Teams are selected based on stats made available throughout the season and with input from area coaches.
