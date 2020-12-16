2020 All-Sentinel Boys Cross Country Team: Breakout season lifts Cumberland Valley's Jordan Tiday to Runner of the Year

Honorable Mention

Trevor Richwine, jr., Big Spring; Tommy Crum, so., Boiling Springs; Evan Peachey, sr., Carlisle; Kevin Shank, so., Carlisle; Andrew Diehl, so., Carlisle; Briar Thompson, jr., Carlisle; Jackson Green, jr., Cedar Cliff; Benjamin Connor, sr., Cumberland Valley; Elijah McKell, jr., East Pennsboro; Andrew Namatka, fr., East Pennsboro; Carter Paul, sr., Mechanicsburg; Cohen Manges, so., Mechanicsburg; Matt Johnson, jr., Red Land; Jasper Burd, jr., Trinity; Connor Pushart, jr., Trinity.

All-Sentinel teams ​are selected by The Sentinel's sports staff. Teams are selected based on stats made available throughout the season and with input from area coaches.

