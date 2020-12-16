2020 All-Sentinel Boys Cross Country Team: Breakout season lifts Cumberland Valley's Jordan Tiday to Runner of the Year

The 2020 fall season is over. Time to hand out some awards.
This year's All-Sentinel team includes a Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, First Team honorees and several Honorable Mentions.
Runner of the Year
Jordan Tiday, so., Cumberland Valley — The young runner took a massive leap in his second season, improving on his 107th-place finish at states in 2019 with a 13th-place medal following a 16:46 at the 2020 PIAA championships. Tiday is steady, unassuming and shows promise. He set a PR at the District 3 championships (15:58.2), finishing third, and placed fourth (16:16.69) at Mid-Penn's.
Boys/Girls Co-Coaches of the Year
Abram Albert, Boiling Springs — First year coaches don't often get the nod for Coach of the Year, but it's hard to ignore what Albert accomplished. After serving as an assistant for Northern the last few seasons, Albert took over the Bubblers' head job and immediately guided the boys to a perfect 6-0 season and Mid-Penn Colonial title, while the girls went 4-2. He also oversaw a pair of state medalists (Peyton Ellis and Evan Kase), and a state qualifier (Gibran Varahrami), helping multiple runners improve during a challenging season.
First Team
Eli Spence, sr., Shippensburg — Spence's biggest jump came in the PIAA championships, where he improved his standing from 79th to 30th, albeit in a COVID-condensed field. The son of Olympian and Shippensburg U. coach Steve Spence was consistent throughout the postseason, posting times of 16:30.27 (7th), 16:03.0 (8th) and 17:06 (30th) at Mid-Penn's, districts and states, respectively.
Reid Weber, sr., Northern — The new owner of the Polar Bears' course record (16:48.91), Weber had consistent times in the postseason's first two stages, finishing fifth (16:17.14) in Mid-Penn's and 17th (16:21.8) in the District 3 championships. But the PIAA accepted fewer runners and teams this year due to social distancing, so we never got to see how Weber would handle Hershey's Parkview Cross Country Course.
Evan Kase, sr., Boiling Springs — Tag-team partners with another first-teamer on this list, Kase helped lead the Bubblers to a Mid-Penn Colonial title. He finished on the podium at all three postseason stops — fifth (17:10.12) in Mid-Penn's, fifth (16:32.3) in districts and 21st (17:33) in states. In a trying year for just about everyone, Kase and our next first-teamer provided much-needed levity and entertainment.
Gibran Varahrami, sr., Boiling Springs — He declared more than once this was the best Bubblers boys team in program history. He has a case. The Colonial champs would've likely qualified as a team for states in any other year that included District 3's Top 3 teams, not just the champ. Finished fourth (17:09.98) at Mid-Penn's, sixth (16:35.2) at districts and 32nd (17:46) at states.
Jack Warner, sr., Trinity — The Shamrocks finished four points shy of qualifying for states as a team, a real shame for a group that had three of District 3's top Class 1A runners, including Warner. The senior earned silver medals in both Mid-Penn's (17:15.38) and districts (17:12.2) before finishing 26th (18:09) at states, just shy of a podium spot.
Honorable Mention
Trevor Richwine, jr., Big Spring; Tommy Crum, so., Boiling Springs; Evan Peachey, sr., Carlisle; Kevin Shank, so., Carlisle; Andrew Diehl, so., Carlisle; Briar Thompson, jr., Carlisle; Jackson Green, jr., Cedar Cliff; Benjamin Connor, sr., Cumberland Valley; Elijah McKell, jr., East Pennsboro; Andrew Namatka, fr., East Pennsboro; Carter Paul, sr., Mechanicsburg; Cohen Manges, so., Mechanicsburg; Matt Johnson, jr., Red Land; Jasper Burd, jr., Trinity; Connor Pushart, jr., Trinity.
All-Sentinel teams are selected by The Sentinel's sports staff. Teams are selected based on stats made available throughout the season and with input from area coaches.
