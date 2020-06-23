You are the owner of this article.
Coaching Changes: Shippensburg's Michael Braet steps down as cross country coach
Coaching Changes

Coaching Changes: Shippensburg's Michael Braet steps down as cross country coach

The latest high school head coaching changes in upcoming school board agendas or job openings posted by school districts.

  • According to the Shippensburg School District agenda for June 22, Michael Braet has resigned as the varsity cross country head coach retroactive to June 17.
