Coaching Changes: Shippensburg's Michael Braet steps down as cross country coach

The latest high school head coaching changes in upcoming school board agendas or job openings posted by school districts.
- According to the Shippensburg School District agenda for June 22, Michael Braet has resigned as the varsity cross country head coach retroactive to June 17.
