Coaching Changes: Shippensburg hires Jonathan Marshall as new cross country coach

The latest high school head coaching changes in upcoming school board agendas or job openings posted by school districts:
- According to the Aug. 24 agenda for Shippensburg Area School District, Jonathan Marshall has been hired as the varsity cross country head coach. He replaces Michael Braet who resigned June 17. Marshall will be earning $3,500.
