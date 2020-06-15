You are the owner of this article.
Coaching Changes: Northern's Kevin Starner resigns as girls lacrosse coach
Coaching Changes

Coaching Changes: Northern's Kevin Starner resigns as girls lacrosse coach

The latest high school head coaching changes in upcoming school board agendas or job openings posted by school districts.

  • According to the June 16 agenda for Northern York School District, Kevin Starner resigned as the varsity girls lacrosse head coach, effective June 5.
