Coaching Changes: Mechanicsburg's Brent Brockman resigns as boys soccer head coach
Coaching Changes

Coaching Changes: Mechanicsburg's Brent Brockman resigns as boys soccer head coach

The latest high school head coaching changes in upcoming school board agendas or job openings posted by school districts.

  • According to a job listing for Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School, the position of varsity boys soccer head coach was posted Wednesday. Athletic director Seth Pehanich confirmed Brent Brockman resigned.
