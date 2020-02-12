You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Coaching Changes: Mark Haywood named Camp Hill track coach; Cedar Cliff looking for golf coach
Coaching Changes

Coaching Changes: Mark Haywood named Camp Hill track coach; Cedar Cliff looking for golf coach

{{featured_button_text}}
Sentinel logo

The latest high school head coaching changes in upcoming school board agendas or job openings posted by school districts.

  • According to the board meeting agenda for Camp Hill School District for Feb. 10, the board was to approve the hiring of Mark Haywood as the varsity track and field head coach. He will earn $3,550.
  • From West Shore School District’s board meeting agenda for Feb. 13, David Kepner has resigned as the varsity Cedar Cliff golf head coach effective Jan. 12.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News