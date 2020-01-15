The latest high school head coaching changes in upcoming school board agendas or job openings posted by school districts.
- According to the Jan. 16 board meeting agenda for Carlisle Area School District, Laura Keim is to be hired as the varsity softball head coach. She will replace James Ruff, who resigned in the Dec. 12 board meeting agenda. Keim’s salary is set at $5,117.32.
- The West Shore School District board meeting agenda for Jan. 9 announced that Justin Secrest replaced Scott Lackey as the varsity baseball head coach. Lackey resigned Oct. 6. Secrest’s hire is effective March 2, and he will earn $4,448.