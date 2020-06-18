You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Coaching Changes: Kelsey Stasyszyn named Carlisle girls basketball head coach
Coaching Changes

Coaching Changes: Kelsey Stasyszyn named Carlisle girls basketball head coach

{{featured_button_text}}
Sentinel logo

The latest high school head coaching changes in upcoming school board agendas or job openings posted by school districts.

  • According to the June 18 agenda for Carlisle School District, Kelsey Stasyszyn has been hired as the varsity girls basketball head coach. She replaces Scott Mitchell who resigned in the March 19 agenda. Stasyszyn will be earning $6,499.84.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Mechanicsburg girls basketball's Talia Gilliard on historic PIAA win

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News