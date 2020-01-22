You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Coaching Changes: Jacob Reinaman tabbed new Northern boys lacrosse coach
Coaching Changes

Coaching Changes: Jacob Reinaman tabbed new Northern boys lacrosse coach

Sentinel logo

The latest high school head coaching changes in upcoming school board agendas or job openings posted by school districts.

  • According to the Jan. 21 agenda for the Northern School District board meeting, Jacob Reinaman was approved as the varsity boys lacrosse head coach with a salary of $3,936. Reinaman replaces Derek Davis, who resigned Nov. 6.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News