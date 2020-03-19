You are the owner of this article.
Coaching Changes: Former baseball coach Scott Lackey takes over Cedar Cliff golf
Coaching Changes: Former baseball coach Scott Lackey takes over Cedar Cliff golf

The latest high school head coaching changes in upcoming school board agendas or job openings posted by school districts.

  • According to the March 19th agenda for West Shore School District’s board meeting, Scott Lackey has been hired as the new varsity golf head coach for Cedar Cliff. Lackey was previously the head baseball coach before resigning from that post in the fall. He replaces David Kepner, who resigned Jan. 12. Lackey will earn $2,648.
