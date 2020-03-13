You are the owner of this article.
Coaching Changes: East Pennsboro tabs new football, boys soccer head coaches
Coaching Changes: East Pennsboro tabs new football, boys soccer head coaches

The latest high school head coaching changes in upcoming school board agendas or job openings posted by school districts.

  • From the March 5 school board meeting agenda for East Pennsboro Area School District, John Denniston was approved as the varsity football head coach effective March, 6. His stipend is $5,040. He replaced longtime coach Todd Stuter, who resigned shortly after the 2019 season.
  • In the same agenda, Adam Bruner is set to be the new varsity boys soccer head coach effective Aug. 17. He replaces Bob O’Connor, who resigned in Sept. 27 with Kyle Miller acting as interim for the remainder of the 2019 season. Bruner is to earn $3,827.25.
