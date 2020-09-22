 Skip to main content
Coaching Changes: Dan Hoy resigns as Carlisle boys volleyball coach
The latest high school head coaching changes in upcoming school board agendas or job openings posted by school districts:

  • According to the school board meeting agenda for Carlisle Area School District for Sept. 24, Dan Hoy has resigned as the varsity boys volleyball head coach.

Email Mike Heaton at mheaton@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @LinuxScouser

