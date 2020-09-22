Coaching Changes: Dan Hoy resigns as Carlisle boys volleyball coach

Return to homepage ×
Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Thanks for reading! Log in to continue.
Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.
The latest high school head coaching changes in upcoming school board agendas or job openings posted by school districts:
- According to the school board meeting agenda for Carlisle Area School District for Sept. 24, Dan Hoy has resigned as the varsity boys volleyball head coach.
Email Mike Heaton at mheaton@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @LinuxScouser
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Mike Heaton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today