Coaching Changes: Cumberland Valley posts job opening for head boys lacrosse coach
The latest high school head coaching changes in upcoming school board agendas or job openings posted by school districts:

  • A job opening for a head boys lacrosse coach was posted on the Cumberland Valley School District website July 23. Last season would have been Matt Healey's fifth at the helm, but all spring sports were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

