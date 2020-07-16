You are the owner of this article.
Coaching Changes: Cumberland Valley grad Morgan Baughman tabbed Red Land girls basketball coach
Coaching Changes: Cumberland Valley grad Morgan Baughman tabbed Red Land girls basketball coach

The latest high school head coaching changes in upcoming school board agendas or job openings posted by school districts:

  • According to July 16 school board agenda for West Shore School District, Morgan Baughman has been hired as Red Land’s varsity girls basketball head coach. She replaces Elisabeth Cook who spent six seasons with the Patriots. Baughman will be earning $7,926. Baughman is a 2016 graduate of Cumberland Valley, where she won three straight PIAA championships, and a 2020 graduate of Division I Niagara University, where she started the second half of her senior season.
