Coaching Changes: Carlisle's Scott Mitchell resigns as girls basketball coach

The latest high school head coaching changes in upcoming school board agendas or job openings posted by school districts.
- According to Carlisle school board meeting agenda for March 19, Scott Mitchell has resigned as varsity girls basketball head coach.
- In the same agenda for the Thundering Herd, Casey Hawbaker is expected to be approved as the varsity girls volleyball head coach. She would replace Dillon Costrello, whose resignation was announced in the Dec. 12 board meeting agenda. Hawbaker will earn $4,773.32.
