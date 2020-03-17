You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Coaching Changes: Carlisle's Scott Mitchell resigns as girls basketball coach
Coaching Changes

Coaching Changes: Carlisle's Scott Mitchell resigns as girls basketball coach

{{featured_button_text}}
Sentinel logo

The latest high school head coaching changes in upcoming school board agendas or job openings posted by school districts.

  • According to Carlisle school board meeting agenda for March 19, Scott Mitchell has resigned as varsity girls basketball head coach.
  • In the same agenda for the Thundering Herd, Casey Hawbaker is expected to be approved as the varsity girls volleyball head coach. She would replace Dillon Costrello, whose resignation was announced in the Dec. 12 board meeting agenda. Hawbaker will earn $4,773.32.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News