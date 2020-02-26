You are the owner of this article.
Coaching Changes: Brian Osborne named Cedar Cliff track and field coach
Coaching Changes: Brian Osborne named Cedar Cliff track and field coach

The latest high school head coaching changes in upcoming school board agendas or job openings posted by school districts.

  • From the agenda for West Shore School District’s Feb. 20 meeting, Brian R. Osborne is to switch from assistant to varsity girls track and field head coach for Cedar Cliff effective March 2. He replaces Ed Boldosser, who resigned June 20, 2019. Osborne will earn $4,448.

