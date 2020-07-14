You are the owner of this article.
Coaching Changes: Boiling Springs' Steve Doland steps down as cross country coach
Coaching Changes: Boiling Springs' Steve Doland steps down as cross country coach

Boiling Springs’ Steve Doland steps down as cross country coach

The latest high school head coaching changes in upcoming school board agendas or job openings posted by school districts:

According to South Middleton School District’s board meeting agenda for July 13, Steve Doland has resigned as Boiling Springs’ varsity cross country head coach effective June 29.

