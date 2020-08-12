Coaching Changes: Boiling Springs gets new cross country coach; Mechanicsburg hires new boys soccer coach

Return to homepage ×
The latest high school head coaching changes in upcoming school board agendas or job openings posted by school districts:
- According to the Aug. 3 agenda for South Middleton School District, Abram Albert has been hired as the varsity cross country head coach. He replaces Steve Doland who resigned June 29. Albert will be earning $2,100.
- The Aug. 11 agenda for Mechanicsburg Area School District states that Jo Panuccio has been hired as the varsity boys soccer head coach. He replaces Brent Brockman who was confirmed to have resigned by athletic director Seth Pehanich after a job listing appeared Feb. 19.
Email Mallory Merda at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda
