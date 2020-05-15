Central Pennsylvania Basketball Official Association introduces Zoom classes to recruit new officials

With numbers of high school officials in every sport seemingly on the decline, the coronavirus pandemic may have just made it a little bit harder to recruit new ones.
But the Central Pennsylvania Basketball Official Association, is trying something new.
The CPBOA has set up new virtual classes through Zoom, which will be held two nights a week for three weeks starting May 19. According to CPBOA interpreter Craig Bradley, the number of basketball officials in central Pennsylvania has declined from more than 200 to about 180 in the past few years. The organization is looking to increase that number anyway they can.
“It’s gotten progressively worse in every sport,” Bradley said. “In basketball, it’s no different. There’s been more games to be serviced by less officials. That hurts us from both sides. Guys will reach a point eventually physically or whatever will have to give it up. And guys don’t want to take abuse, especially from newer officials.
“It’s important that we train people to help them improve their skills and also have their back when their back is turned.”
The classes, which are usually two hours long in normal circumstances, will be cut down to about one hour each and will try to cram over 16 hours of information and teaching into six, Bradley said.
Each prospective official will receive their own syllabus to read over all of the rules and fill in the gaps of what isn’t brought up during the virtual classes.
The goal is to have all prospective officials pass a test, either through the PIAA or through the International Association of Approved Basketball Officials tests. Then, once sports get underway again in southcentral Pennsylvania, the new officials can get out on the court and learn from their mentors or veteran officials and get hands-on experience in the process.
“We use the class as a way to try to get people started off in the correct way,” Bradley said. “If you teach people and give them a way to get started, that confidence will get you through the first tough year or two.”
Bradley said the Zoom class already has nine prospective officials already signed up. The normal classes have had a low of six in the past and a high of 30, so Bradley and the CPBOA are looking to get a good medium before the class gets started.
“With Zoom, we can take as many as we need to, and I have all the time for them now,” he said.
And as a retired school teacher, Bradley says he has all the time the new prospective officials need to learn.
The CPBOA is looking for anyone willing to learn how to become a basketball official. That includes high school and college-age prospects, ex-players and even those that just love basketball. They are especially looking for new minority prospects and female prospects to “diversify their workforce.”
Those interested in signing up can visit the CPBOA website cpboa.org.
