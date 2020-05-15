Central Pennsylvania Basketball Official Association introduces Zoom classes to recruit new officials

Each prospective official will receive their own syllabus to read over all of the rules and fill in the gaps of what isn’t brought up during the virtual classes.

The goal is to have all prospective officials pass a test, either through the PIAA or through the International Association of Approved Basketball Officials tests. Then, once sports get underway again in southcentral Pennsylvania, the new officials can get out on the court and learn from their mentors or veteran officials and get hands-on experience in the process.

“We use the class as a way to try to get people started off in the correct way,” Bradley said. “If you teach people and give them a way to get started, that confidence will get you through the first tough year or two.”

Bradley said the Zoom class already has nine prospective officials already signed up. The normal classes have had a low of six in the past and a high of 30, so Bradley and the CPBOA are looking to get a good medium before the class gets started.

“With Zoom, we can take as many as we need to, and I have all the time for them now,” he said.

And as a retired school teacher, Bradley says he has all the time the new prospective officials need to learn.