Can we reschedule?: Athletic directors, coaches working around constant changes due to pandemic

High school fall teams have lost nearly a month of their season.

The coronavirus pandemic that forced a delayed start to the 2020 campaign means several changes, some of them quickly. That includes the schedules.

Gone are 10-game football schedules in the Midstate this year. Gone are 20 soccer games. And all the work put into scheduling those games leading up to the fall was effectively wiped out when the Mid-Penn Conference opted to delay the season until Friday, when the preseason officially began.

In the next three weeks, golf, then tennis, then football, then soccer, field hockey, volleyball and cross country will begin their regular seasons. The schedules are different, and that took effort from coaches and athletic directors throughout the league to quickly fix in a short period of time.

Cedar Cliff athletic director John Kosydar said most of the rescheduling fell on the shoulders of the district’s chair, and some sports were a little bit easier to move around than others.