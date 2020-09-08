Can we reschedule?: Athletic directors, coaches working around constant changes due to pandemic

High school fall teams have lost nearly a month of their season.
The coronavirus pandemic that forced a delayed start to the 2020 campaign means several changes, some of them quickly. That includes the schedules.
Gone are 10-game football schedules in the Midstate this year. Gone are 20 soccer games. And all the work put into scheduling those games leading up to the fall was effectively wiped out when the Mid-Penn Conference opted to delay the season until Friday, when the preseason officially began.
In the next three weeks, golf, then tennis, then football, then soccer, field hockey, volleyball and cross country will begin their regular seasons. The schedules are different, and that took effort from coaches and athletic directors throughout the league to quickly fix in a short period of time.
Cedar Cliff athletic director John Kosydar said most of the rescheduling fell on the shoulders of the district’s chair, and some sports were a little bit easier to move around than others.
“Once the MPC decided to delay the season we charged the sport chairs with creating new schedules for our league based on the new start date, district deadline for the power rating and trying to keep some dates the same as the previous schedule,” he said. “This was super easy for some sports — most notably football — but a little more difficult for others. Once the sport chairs sent out new schedules each school could look to fill any holes created by a team not competing — Harrisburg and Milton Hershey for now — and then look to fill in other ‘non-league’ contests. I try to limit our contests to no more than three in a week to allow room for postponements due to weather or in the case of this fall other reasons.”
Kosydar also said most schedules for all seasons are planned years in advance, so the sudden change had a significant effect.
“Bear in mind we schedule out several years in advance, so an abrupt change like this has a ton of ripples to it,” Kosydar said. “Transportation considerations are one of the biggest concerns, as in a typical season we need to ensure our trips are spaced out so we have enough busses and drivers to get to our destinations. Actually, starting out all online for classes helps, as we have an easier time getting a bus for our trips at this time.”
Golf unique from others
While football is one of the easier sports to try and reschedule for, golf is also uniquely built to handle a need for schedule adjustments.
The golf teams usually work together with their home courses, which are off campus but typically within a few miles of the high school, to work out new dates in case something comes up, another team can’t compete or a pandemic wreaks chaos on the season. For the most part, everything seemed to work itself out nicely, according to Cumberland Valley golf coach Doug Blacksmith.
“When a coach finalizes a date for their home meets — boys and girls — they pass along that information to the conference chairman, Chris Hunter, the athletic director for Central Dauphin,” Blacksmith said. “When a date is taken, the other coaches respectfully work on finding a date that does not conflict. The courses are usually very good about working their respective schools. Armitage has always been very accommodating for us.”
But golf’s schedule is among the most condensed of all fall sports. The season would’ve started Aug. 20 and concluded with the PIAA championships Oct. 26-28 under normal conditions. Now, with a Sept. 9 start, golfers and teams have just 30 days of regular season matches before the District 3 championships Oct. 9-10.
“I just do all the scheduling directly with Matt Hoffman at the Carlisle Barracks Golf Course and Brett Ernst at Range End Golf Club myself each year,” Mechanicsburg golf coach Doug Erney said. “They are so good to our student athletes and balance the running of successful businesses while still making room for us. “Typically, it is pretty easy to find alternate dates in case of rainouts. This year not so much as we only have about 15 days to get all the league matches in due to the late start.”
Competing for space
For West Shore School District, which houses Cedar Cliff and Red Land, another significant issue pops up with the need to reschedule so many sports and games. Multiple teams, including football, soccer and field hockey, use West Shore Stadium.
Trying to schedule all of the teams around each other has been a hassle, especially when more than a few teams need to use the turf at a time.
“For the West Shore School District, we can have up to 11 programs hoping to be on the turf in the fall,” Kosydar said. “With two high schools you have three levels of football — ninth, JV and varsity — field hockey for both, both boys and girls soccer for both schools, as well as marching band. Throw in when cross country runs a race we end our varsity meets in the stadium, so we need to plan for that as well.
“Cedar Cliff also looks to utilize the turf for practice space, specifically for our field hockey program. That has been the biggest nightmare trying to meet the needs of all the programs and finding them some turf time in the stadium. Thankfully our soccer programs have a nice grass surface for both CC and RL, but the teams do want time in the stadium for practice to prepare for when we play away on turf.”
All of the issues are added up for districts around the area, but Kosydar is staying positive in terms of being able to handle any problem that may arise as sports try to have some sort of season this fall.
He’s just going to take it one day at a time, a time-tested cliché for coaches and athletes every season.
“I can tell you it is quite difficult to satisfy everyone,” Kosydar said. “Other challenges can and will lie ahead. Personally, I try to take things day by day, moment by moment, as I know this season will be one that will be very fluid. We say we are trying to hit a target that keeps moving. I know between my secretary, Jamie Anderson, who is a huge help in coordinating all this and myself that we will continue to give our best efforts to provide the best chance for our student-athletes to participate in something they love. Maybe I need to brush up on some yoga techniques to help get me through the fall.”
Email Mallory Merda at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda
