Breaking it down: Key points to know from PIAA's 26-page return-to-competition guidelines for fall sports

Face coverings, gloves and goggles are allowed, but players should not share masks for penalty corners.

Football

The team box on each sideline can be extended to both 10-yard lines for increased social distancing, and teams should reduce game rosters as much as possible. The ball should be sanitized throughout the game, and ball boys should remain socially distanced on the sideline.

The PIAA recommends teams promote the use of clear plastic face shields on helmets. Cloth face masks are also permitted. If a player removes their mouth guard or it is removed during play, it should be disinfected right away.

Intermissions between quarters can be extended a max of two minutes, as well as after every score. The pregame coin toss should include the official and one representative from each team. Handshakes are also banned before, during and after competition.

The PIAA recommends and team meeting between quarters or after the game be socially distanced and off the field of play as much as possible.

Golf