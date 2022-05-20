Brackets set for District 3 softball playoffs; 9 Sentinel area teams qualify

The District 3 softball committee released its official pairings for the District 3 playoffs Friday afternoon.
Nine Sentinel area teams qualified for spots in the six classifications.
Class 6A (first round Monday)
- No. 12 Carlisle (11-8) at No. 5 Central Dauphin (13-6), 4:30 p.m.
- No. 3 Cumberland Valley (15-3) - bye
Class 5A (first round Monday)
- No. 9 Mechanicsburg (14-6) at No. 8 Elizabethtown (13-7) at , 4:30 p.m.
- No. 15 Donegal (15-6) at No. 2 Shippensburg (17-3), 4:30 p.m.
- No. 14 Northern (13-7) at No. 3 Lampeter-Strasburg (14-4), 4:30 p.m.
Class 4A (first round Monday)
- No. 3 Big Spring (17-3) - bye
- No. 2 East Pennsboro (14-2) - bye
Class 3A (quarterfinals Monday)
- No. 8 Boiling Springs (5-13) at No. 1 Littlestown (17-3), 4:30 p.m.
- No. 5 Susquenita (17-3) at No. 4 Trinity (13-6), 4:30 p.m.