Brackets set for District 3 softball playoffs; 9 Sentinel area teams qualify

Carlisle Big Spring softball 7.jpg

Big Spring's Fallon Feaser, center, gets the out at second base against Carlisle's Katelyn Coldren during the fourth inning in an April 1 nonleague game at Big Spring High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

The District 3 softball committee released its official pairings for the District 3 playoffs Friday afternoon.

Nine Sentinel area teams qualified for spots in the six classifications.

Class 6A (first round Monday)

  • No. 12 Carlisle (11-8) at No. 5 Central Dauphin (13-6), 4:30 p.m.
  • No. 3 Cumberland Valley (15-3) - bye

Class 5A (first round Monday)

  • No. 9 Mechanicsburg (14-6) at No. 8 Elizabethtown (13-7) at , 4:30 p.m.
  • No. 15 Donegal (15-6) at No. 2 Shippensburg (17-3), 4:30 p.m.
  • No. 14 Northern (13-7) at No. 3 Lampeter-Strasburg (14-4), 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A (first round Monday)

  • No. 3 Big Spring (17-3)  - bye
  • No. 2 East Pennsboro (14-2) - bye

Class 3A (quarterfinals Monday)

  • No. 8 Boiling Springs (5-13) at No. 1 Littlestown (17-3), 4:30 p.m.
  • No. 5 Susquenita (17-3) at No. 4 Trinity (13-6), 4:30 p.m.

Download PDF Distict 3 6A softball bracket
Download PDF Distict 3 5A softball bracket
Download PDF Distict 3 4A softball bracket
Download PDF Distict 3 3A softball bracket
Download PDF Distict 3 2A softball bracket
Download PDF Distict 3 1A softball bracket
