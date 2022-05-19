 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Brackets set for District 3 baseball playoffs; 10 Sentinel area teams qualify

  • Updated
  • 0
Carlisle Mechanicsburg 7.JPG

Mechanicsburg's Jeff Lougee makes a safe slide across home plate ahead of the tag from Carlisle's Richard Kline during the second inning in a Mid-Penn Keystone game Wednesday afternoon at George Bowen Field.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

The District 3 baseball committee released its official pairings for the District 3 playoffs Thursday afternoon.

Ten Sentinel area teams qualified for spots in the six classifications.

Class 6A (first round Monday)

  • Hemfield (14-6) at Cedar Cliff (15-5), 4:30 p.m.
  • Carlisle (13-6) at Central Dauphin (12-6), 4:30 p.m.
  • Cumberland Valley (14-5) - bye

Class 5A (first round Monday)

  • South Western (10-7) at Red Land (12-8), 4:40 p.m.
  • Lampeter-Strasburg (12-8) at Mechanicsburg (16-3), 4:30 p.m.
  • Northern (13-7) at Susquehannock (16-4), 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A (first round Monday)

  • Big Spring (7-13) at Middletown (12-8), 4:30 p.m.
  • East Pennsboro (14-4) - bye

Class 3A (first round Monday)

  • Annville-Cleona (9-10) at Trinity (12-8), 4:30 p.m.

People are also reading…

Class 2A (first round Friday)

  • Camp Hill (15-4) - bye
Download PDF District 3 6A baseball bracket
Download PDF District 3 5A baseball bracket
Download PDF District 3 4A baseball bracket
Download PDF District 3 3A baseball bracket
Download PDF District 3 2A baseball bracket
Download PDF District 3 1A baseball bracket
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US Soccer reaches equal pay agreement for men and women

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News