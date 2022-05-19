Brackets set for District 3 baseball playoffs; 10 Sentinel area teams qualify

The District 3 baseball committee released its official pairings for the District 3 playoffs Thursday afternoon.
Ten Sentinel area teams qualified for spots in the six classifications.
Class 6A (first round Monday)
- Hemfield (14-6) at Cedar Cliff (15-5), 4:30 p.m.
- Carlisle (13-6) at Central Dauphin (12-6), 4:30 p.m.
- Cumberland Valley (14-5) - bye
Class 5A (first round Monday)
- South Western (10-7) at Red Land (12-8), 4:40 p.m.
- Lampeter-Strasburg (12-8) at Mechanicsburg (16-3), 4:30 p.m.
- Northern (13-7) at Susquehannock (16-4), 4:30 p.m.
Class 4A (first round Monday)
- Big Spring (7-13) at Middletown (12-8), 4:30 p.m.
- East Pennsboro (14-4) - bye
Class 3A (first round Monday)
- Annville-Cleona (9-10) at Trinity (12-8), 4:30 p.m.
Class 2A (first round Friday)
- Camp Hill (15-4) - bye