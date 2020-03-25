Blasts from the past: Looking back at some photos from the 2013-17 high school sports seasons

We've basically been missing high school sports since the day they stopped.
In order to fill the void a little, Sentinel photographer Jason Malmont decided this week to search through some of his photos from the 2013 through 2017 high school sports seasons and put together a video montage.
You can watch the compilation here:
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.