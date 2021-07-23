Big 26 Baseball: Red Land's Brady Ebbert and Kaden Peifer, Cedar Cliff's Will Stambaugh and Gabe Kocher represent Team Pennsylvania

Four Sentinel-area players competed in Game 1 of the 2021 Big 26 Baseball Classic at FNB Field Friday night, representing Team Pennsylvania in its 10-6 win over Team Maryland.

Games 2 and 3 are scheduled for 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday.

Here's how the local players fared:

Brady Ebbert, sr., 2B, Red Land

Stats: 1-for-3, 1 1B, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 RBI

Ebbert held second-base duties the first five innings Friday for Team Pennsylvania. In three plate appearances, the Red Land rising senior went 1-for-3, including an RBI single in the second inning. He grounded out to first and flew out to left field in his final pair of at-bats.

Kaden Peifer, sr., C/P, Red Land

Stats: 1-for-2, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB and 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Peifer did a bit of everything for Team Pennsylvania Friday. He began his night as the team’s designated hitter for five innings, launching a three-run home run in the third inning to give Pennsylvania a 6-3 lead. He added a base-on-balls and later scored in the fifth to conclude his evening in the box at 1-for-2.