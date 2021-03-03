WATCH NOW: One for the record books: Talia Gilliard-Jackson climbs top of Mechanicsburg all-time scoring list as No. 1 Wildcats survive Hershey

MECHANICSBURG — Talia Gilliard-Jackson recorded a career milestone Wednesday, becoming the all-time leading scorer in Mechanicsburg basketball history.
The Wildcats honored the occasion in a manner most appropriate for the senior guard and her teammates: by grinding out yet another postseason victory by any manner possible.
Gilliard-Jackson and No. 1 Mechanicsburg withstood an upset bid by No. 16 Hershey in the opening round of the District 3 Class 5A girls basketball championships at Mechanicsburg Area High School, tallying a 35-31 victory to move into Friday’s quarterfinal round.
This corner 3-pointer by Talia Gilliard-Jackson in the 3Q made her the all-time leading scorer in @GoMechanicsburg basketball history, surpassing the 1255 points recorded by 2015 grad Cecily Carl. pic.twitter.com/SnYOSDkTI8— Brett Keener (@brett_keener) March 4, 2021
The Wildcats will host No. 9 York Suburban, a 37-36 winner over Greencastle-Antrim.
That quarterfinal berth was not assured until the final buzzer, thanks to a Hershey zone defense and interior play that made things much tighter than the Wildcats’ earlier two wins over the Trojans during the Mid-Penn Keystone schedule.
“They played a lot of man against us both times this year, and we put up 55 points,” Mechanicsburg head coach Clay McAllister said. “So, we worked really hard in practice against zone. But when you’re not making outside shots and they have that kind of length, it’s not easy to score inside, either. In the second half we tried to attack the gaps a little bit, getting it into the paint, but even then, it’s again their length.”
Mechanicsburg turned the tide with its own defensive effort.
Trailing 24-21 late in the third quarter, the Wildcats cranked the pressure up to full court, and it paid quick dividends. Gracen Nutt hit a 3-pointer, Emma Castilla hit a pair of free throws and Mechanicsburg ended the quarter with a 26-24 lead.
“We [upperclassmen] have at least three years under our belts of playing in the playoffs and being in close games,” Mechanicsburg senior forward Allison Schrass said. “That experience really enabled us to bear down and stay in a game that’s close like this, and when we’re not knocking down the shots like we usually do. We were able to stay at it and stay with each other.”
The Wildcats opened the fourth with Gilliard-Jackson’s notable bucket, one of her patented step-back 3-pointers from the corner that allowed her to surpass 2015 graduate Cecily Carl on the all-time scoring list with 1,256 points.
“I was nervous all day,” Gilliard-Jackson said. “Then I got here, and I don’t want to say it didn’t matter to me, but it definitely wasn’t the end goal. If I could just get a win, whether my teammates scored more than me or if I didn’t get my eight [points to tie the record], I was perfectly fine with that.”
“I think she has a spot up there with all those kids [Carl and Taylor Miller],” McAllister said during an interview Saturday ahead of the district playoffs. “She has taken this idea that Mechanicsburg can win, and can win at a high level, and sort of helped move the needle for that. And I’m obviously grateful for all those kids that came before this group, and now this group. … It’s cool to see the middle school girls get behind groups like this, and groups like last year.”
The five-point margin was the largest since the end of the first quarter, and in a game where points were at a premium, it was enough.
Twice the Trojans threatened in the final three minutes, and the Wildcats had the answer both times. First, it was Cassie Eager with a steal and Gilliard-Jackson with a layup with 2:46 remaining to keep the lead at five; and then with 16 seconds left Castilla grabbed an offensive board of a missed free throw and stuck the putback to make it 35-31.
Castilla was in the thick of things all night for the Wildcats, tallying a game-high 14 points and 10 rebounds while battling Hershey’s rotation of interior players.
“She just worked,” McAllister said. “She’s good. She’s one of those kids who have been through a few [battles] now. There was a bit of a calm with her tonight. She just played. She battled kids that were a lot bigger than her, and that was just a huge board and a huge putback.”
Gilliard-Jackson finished with 11 points. Hershey was paced by Anna Coulter’s 11 points and Mary Colter’s nine.