WATCH NOW: One for the record books: Talia Gilliard-Jackson climbs top of Mechanicsburg all-time scoring list as No. 1 Wildcats survive Hershey

Mechanicsburg turned the tide with its own defensive effort.

Trailing 24-21 late in the third quarter, the Wildcats cranked the pressure up to full court, and it paid quick dividends. Gracen Nutt hit a 3-pointer, Emma Castilla hit a pair of free throws and Mechanicsburg ended the quarter with a 26-24 lead.

“We [upperclassmen] have at least three years under our belts of playing in the playoffs and being in close games,” Mechanicsburg senior forward Allison Schrass said. “That experience really enabled us to bear down and stay in a game that’s close like this, and when we’re not knocking down the shots like we usually do. We were able to stay at it and stay with each other.”

The Wildcats opened the fourth with Gilliard-Jackson’s notable bucket, one of her patented step-back 3-pointers from the corner that allowed her to surpass 2015 graduate Cecily Carl on the all-time scoring list with 1,256 points.

“I was nervous all day,” Gilliard-Jackson said. “Then I got here, and I don’t want to say it didn’t matter to me, but it definitely wasn’t the end goal. If I could just get a win, whether my teammates scored more than me or if I didn’t get my eight [points to tie the record], I was perfectly fine with that.”