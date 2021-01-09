Watch Now: Mechanicsburg's Talia Gilliard ascends 1,000-point plateau she never believed she'd reach

If you were to have asked Talia Gilliard four years ago if she would score 1,000 career points, she would've flat out said no.

In fact, she did say just that to head coach Clay McAllister when he first mentioned it to her.

"I just didn't think I could do it, and let alone I just thought someone scoring that much was so much," she said Saturday night on Zoom. "I was like, 'That person has to be absolutely killer at basketball.'"

Well, "absolutely killer" accurately describes the Mechanicsburg senior, who joined the club she never thought she'd join Saturday night at Northern.

Gilliard scored her milestone point in the opening moments of the game, on the back end of a pair of free throws, and recorded a game-high 13 points in a 48-27 road victory for the 2-0 Wildcats.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The moment came in fitting fashion in front of her family. The Mid-Penn Conference is not allowing visiting fans to attend road games this season in order to adhere to COVID-19 capacity restrictions. But Northern notified Mechanicsburg on Friday night they would make an exception.