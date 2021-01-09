Watch Now: Mechanicsburg's Talia Gilliard ascends 1,000-point plateau she never believed she'd reach

If you were to have asked Talia Gilliard four years ago if she would score 1,000 career points, she would've flat out said no.
In fact, she did say just that to head coach Clay McAllister when he first mentioned it to her.
"I just didn't think I could do it, and let alone I just thought someone scoring that much was so much," she said Saturday night on Zoom. "I was like, 'That person has to be absolutely killer at basketball.'"
Well, "absolutely killer" accurately describes the Mechanicsburg senior, who joined the club she never thought she'd join Saturday night at Northern.
Gilliard scored her milestone point in the opening moments of the game, on the back end of a pair of free throws, and recorded a game-high 13 points in a 48-27 road victory for the 2-0 Wildcats.
HS Girls Basketball: Talia Gilliard a point shy of 1,000; Mechanicsburg takes care of business in opener against Palmyra
HS Girls Basketball: Mechanicsburg ready to get back to work after an abrupt end to last season's championship run
2020-21 HS Girls Basketball Previews: Players to watch and key returning players for each team in Cumberland County
The moment came in fitting fashion in front of her family. The Mid-Penn Conference is not allowing visiting fans to attend road games this season in order to adhere to COVID-19 capacity restrictions. But Northern notified Mechanicsburg on Friday night they would make an exception.
So the electrifying point guard pocketed the point, hugged her teammates and coach, grabbed the game ball and jogged over to her mom, dad and younger brother to share a moment with them as well. The family affair was completed with younger sister, Bella, who is Gilliard's teammate as well.
"Being able to give my mom the ball and hug my family after hitting it was just great," Gilliard said.
Gilliard had to shake off the nerves of a moment that had to wait 10 months after her chase for the mark was abruptly halted in the midst of the PIAA playoffs due to COVID-19. And it only intensified when she missed the first freebie. But she sank the next foul shot, breathing a huge sigh of relief.
"It just felt really nice," she said.
Gilliard finished with four baskets, including a triple, and was 4-of-8 from the foul line. She scored 16 points Friday night in a season-opening win over Palmyra to put her at 999 points.
Four Wildcats cracked double digits, led by Gilliard. Cassie Eager's three 3's gave her 11 points, and Jayden Eager and Emma Castilla each had 10 points.
Northern (1-1) was led by Katie Ryan's eight points, seven of which came in the third quarter.
Mechanicsburg's next game vs. Cumberland Valley pits one District 3 championship contender (in Class 5A) against another (in 6A).
Mechanicsburg Palmyra Girls Basketball 2.JPG
Mechanicsburg Palmyra Girls Basketball 1.JPG
Mechanicsburg Palmyra Girls Basketball 3.JPG
Mechanicsburg Palmyra Girls Basketball 4.JPG
Mechanicsburg Palmyra Girls Basketball 5.JPG
Mechanicsburg Palmyra Girls Basketball 6.JPG
Mechanicsburg Palmyra Girls Basketball 7.JPG
Mechanicsburg Palmyra Girls Basketball 8.JPG
Mechanicsburg Palmyra Girls Basketball 9.JPG
Mechanicsburg Palmyra Girls Basketball 10.JPG
Mechanicsburg Palmyra Girls Basketball 11.JPG
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520