Watch Now: Carlisle legend Billy Owens featured in Raw Sports Films' 'Legends Week' interview

Billy Owens, Carlisle's all-time leading scorer in basketball who led the Thundering Herd to a record four straight PIAA championships in the 1980s, recently did an interview with Raw Sports Films.

He was featured as part of Raw Sports Films' "Legends Week" on YouTube. The Carlisle legend, who went on to star at Syracuse and later played for nearly a decade in the NBA, talked about his younger years, the players he faced and more with Mike "Big Star" Starling.

Among some of the intriguing nuggets Starling pulled out of Owens included his favorite cartoon growing up ("Spider-Man"), the players he looked up to (Magic Johnson, George Gervin, Julius Erving) and that Owens used to cut his teammates' hair.

Among the most entertaining exchanges was when Owens talked about his recruiting. North Carolina, Syracuse and Villanova were his top three choices. Syracuse's biggest draw was that Owens' brother, Michael, was a running back with the Orangemen and one year older.

But UNC came on strong. Two days after the finale of the 10-part documentary 'The Last Dance' aired on ESPN, Owens shared a story about talking with Michael Jordan on the phone during a recruiting pitch.