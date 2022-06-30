Trinity assistant coach Steve Sobotta remembered as family man, the 'consummate Shamrock'

In the tiny boys basketball office, tucked in a hallway behind the Trinity High School gym, head coach Larry Kostelac Jr. and assistant coach Steve Sobotta frequently traded stories about their grandchildren.

Sobotta, a coach on the Trinity staff since 2006, loved nothing more than serving his family, God and country. Sobotta supported his wife, Mary, and their children Nicholas, Matthew, Katherine and Margaret, all of them Trinity graduates, throughout the years. He was also a devout Catholic and a retired colonel from the United States Army.

Conversations such as those that took place in the boys basketball office are what Kostelac Jr., colleagues and friends remember and cherish most from their time with Sobotta, who died unexpectedly at age 56 Monday. No cause of death was given.

“I can't tell you how many times before or after practices or games, we're back in our little basketball office talking about our kids and their accomplishments and how proud we were,” Kostelac Jr. said, “and then talking about the grandkids and watching them grow every step of the way. And you know, that was Steve, that's the most important feature about him. He was a family man, first and foremost. And professionally, he was a warrior. He was a patriot.”

“He was a devoted person and a devoted member to the Trinity High School community, and he just was the consummate Shamrock,” said Trinity athletic director Eric Kindler, who also played under Sobotta during his time in the basketball program from 2006-2010. “To say he will be sorely missed is a gross understatement, because we're all shocked. You kind of have to step back and say, ‘Yes, these are the people that were built on. And this is the reason why I do every day what I do to work with certain people like Steve and his family.’”

Sobotta’s impact stretched well beyond the confines of the basketball court. He was a key part to the Shamrocks’ success throughout the last two decades — Trinity qualified for the PIAA tournament each year since 2012 and captured 10 District 3 titles since his arrival — but he influenced those around him most off the hardwood.

At games, Sobotta could frequently been seen interacting with friends and family and was a guarantee for a pat on the back or a welcoming hello. He was also credited as student-centered and focused on each individual player’s best.

Sobotta began his coaching tenure with Trinity at the ninth-grade level, where he was the head coach. After a short stint with the freshman squad, he quickly rose to the rank of Kostelac Jr.’s right-hand man as a varsity assistant.

“He was a jack of all trades," Kindler said. "He was jovial and amicable, but he was meticulous in what he did. He was comprehensive in how we did things for our staff, and he was just an essential part of everything that we did.”

Leadership was another focal Sobotta trait, one Kostelac Jr. said he absorbed from his longtime assistant and friend over 15-plus years. Sobotta developed his leadership qualities through his 30 years of service in the Army, where he was an expert in information technology, an industry he worked in following his retirement from the service. Sobotta was a graduate of the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, a combat veteran of operations Desert Shield and Storm, and he served in senior IT positions at the Pentagon and in South Korea.

Kostelac Jr. added that prior to games, there were few who stood prouder for the national anthem than Sobotta.

“If it was leading some troops in his beloved Army, or on the basketball floor,” Kostelac Jr. said, “those leadership qualities transfer and translate across many, many spectrums. And he's just a great leader and part of being a great leader is to have a vision, and he always did.

“But I'm telling you, you’re going to be hard pressed to find somebody that when we had that national anthem, who was more erect, straight and focused on the flag and as much as Steve. He loved this country while serving it, and he did it with honor and distinction.”

Kindler said he also drew lessons from Sobotta, both in his collegiate basketball career at Saint Joseph’s and in his current position as athletic director.

“He was such a great resource, a friendly face to bounce things off of … and Steve was brought into this staff to provide some pretty meaningful input, that I experienced as a player, but really more so when I graduated,” Kindler said. “I wasn't around too much with moving to Philadelphia, but I would come back, and we would always bounce ideas off of each other. And really, I enjoyed us working in a new professional capacity this past year.”

Trinity basketball won’t quite feel the same without Sobotta during the coming 2022-23 season, but those who knew him, are thankful for the time and memories forged with him.

Memories like the frequent conversations about family in the tiny boys basketball office.

“He was a great man,” Kostelac Jr. said, “and my goodness, I'm still in shock. I'm still numb, and I just can't believe it. But the good Lord had different plans for Steve, and we're certainly going to miss him.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

