Sweet Sixteen: Lauren Trumpy, No. 1 Trinity smother No. 3 York Catholic for District 3 Class 3A gold

“You can’t defend Trumpy unless you have someone who is 6-foot-4, and we don’t have that,” Irish head coach Kevin Bankos said. “We needed to defend their guards, but they have two of the best guards around. [Jaylin] Moore is so good with the ball and knows when to penetrate, and Ava has unlimited range. I knew they were special players when they were freshmen.”

Trinity led 16-9 and then 36-22 at the half. The Fighting Irish kept bombing away and nailed 11 3-pointers in the game, cutting the deficit to 10 at 56-46 in the final quarter.

But Moore, who finished with two points, was a key when she was in the game.

She stepped out for about 10 minutes after tweaking her knee in the second quarter. But she returned in the third and ran the Trinity offense, finding Trumpy in the post and spot-up shooters on the wing. She was at the top of the defense deflecting passes and forcing Irish passes over the top that Trumpy, Mandy Roman, Jocelyn Dorsey and Anna Spila snagged to start fast breaks.

Moore had seven assists and at least six deflections or steals.

“It all starts with Jaylen; she knows when to feed the ball and when to push the ball. All I have to do is catch the ball and finish shots,” Trumpy said. “She seems to never force a pass.”