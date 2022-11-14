Shippensburg appoints Rick Lewis head boys basketball coach, replacing Ray Staver

The Shippensburg Area School Board unanimously approved Rick Lewis as its head boys basketball coach for the 2022-23 season Monday night.

Lewis, who last coached Greencastle during the 2020-21 season, replaces tenured head coach Ray Staver, who resigned Nov. 5. Staver spent 30 years as the Shippensburg head coach across three stints — 1985-94, 1998-2008 and 2013-22 — and collected 445 career wins.

Lewis is scheduled to start Friday. The position comes with a stipend of $4,545.

“As a coach, I have always believed it is extremely important to put our student athletes and team in the best possible position to achieve success,” Staver said in a prepared statement Thursday. “We do a lot of things to that end and most of it focuses on preparation. But we certainly encourage our kids to remember that they’re student first, athlete second. You got to take care of that end of it. You got to be disciplined in school. There's a lot that goes into it. To achieve success, I've always believed it takes a team working together. And I think that team in high school athletics consists of, of course the players and the coaches, but also administration, and to some degree parents. Those entities are all part of that team.

“I was told that I was stubborn,” Staver continued. “And if that means that I stand up for my players when it comes to things that afforded them the opportunity to be successful, you can call me stubborn six days a week and twice on Sunday.”

Staver did not cite specific reasons for stepping down but said he put a lot of thought into the decision.

“The timing involved, I get that,” Staver said. “I feel bad for our players. I really, sincerely do. I met with them, and it was short notice. Not all of them could be there. But I really feel bad for our seniors, especially.”

Along with his 30 years as head coach, Staver served another eight in assistant roles and worked 44 years in the district.

The Greyhounds’ 2021-22 season was the most successful in program history. Shippensburg advanced to the PIAA quarterfinals for the first time, made its second District 3 championship appearance and compiled a 21-5 record.

“They all brought something to the success of our program in varied ways,” Staver said of his past coaches and players. “They've all worked really hard, and that's contributed to the success of our program. Obviously asked what the high point for me and my years of coaching has been, that's a really easy answer. It's the relationships that I've developed through coaching.”

Lewis coached 12 years at Greencastle, including five as head coach. The Blue Devils went 54-63 under his direction and reached back-to-back PIAA postseasons in 2017 and 2018. Greencastle forged a 7-10 mark in Lewis' final year at the helm of the program.

The 2022-23 season is scheduled to tip off Dec. 2.

“I've been fortunate to have coached a lot of good players,” Staver said. “But more than anything, I've been blessed to have coached so many great kids. The relationships and the memories that I have from those relationships and from those years of coaching are something that will last me forever.”