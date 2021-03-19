PIAA Girls Basketball: Trinity's season comes to an end at the hands of Notre Dame-Green Pond in Class 3A opener

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP — Trinity’s postseason run fell short Friday night against a hot-shooting Notre Dame-Green Pond crew looking for an upset.
That’s what the Crusaders got, beating the Shamrocks 55-47 in a PIAA Class 3A girls basketball quarterfinals at Trinity High School.
Ava Stevenson led the Shamrocks with 16 points in her final game as a four-year starter. Jaylin Moore had four in her final game. Junior center Lauren Trumpy added 10, and Mandy Roman scored nine points.
“This has been a special year — from the beginning of the year until now, we knew nothing was guaranteed for us,” said Stevenson, who will play at William & Mary next year. “Starting with COVID-19 and then just how far we made it with the team we had it was exciting, but things didn’t go our way tonight, God had a different plan for us. Tonight ended with a loss, and it is going to hurt for a few days but it will get easier.”
“I have had those three seniors [Stevenson, Moore and Anne Spila] since fourth grade and added Jocelyn Dorsey as a sophomore, and this senior class has been special,” Shamrock coach Kristi Britten said. “They have set the tone for continued success and for our younger kids. I will miss them. They have been so unselfish and such great teammates for each other.”
The District 3 champions (19-2) led early, 7-5, but it was a fragile lead that could’ve been larger if not for several missed open shots in the paint.
Notre-Dame-Green Pond (15-4), the District 11 champ out of Easton, took advantage. The Crusaders caught fire from deep, draining four 3-pointers early on. Raegan Cooper sank three from beyond the arc to anchor a 13-point salvo that gave the Crusaders a 23-10 lead.
The Crusaders made five shots from behind the arc in the opening quarter and seven in the opening half.
“Raegan Cooper has been one of our better shooters all year, but tonight was unreal,” Crusaders head coach Josh Kopp said. “We knew Trinity was big and had good shooters so we came out in a man defense. And they pounded the ball inside for a bucket and the next time a foul on Antonia Bates, so we had to switch up.
“This team is playing with a lot of confidence right now.”
The Shamrocks responded with a press defense that forced several missed shots, but they couldn’t capitalize, trailing 35-23 at the half.
Trinity made its run in the third quarter and cut the deficit to 37-34 on an Elaina Beckett bucket. But the ‘Rocks couldn’t finish the comeback.
“We knew they had a big run in them, but our girls did a nice job of staying composed and making plays,” Kopp said.
Anna Micklos picked up two buckets as the Crusaders spread the floor and found her under the basket for a 41-36 lead.
Another bucket from Beckett cut the lead to three again, but that was as close as the Shamrocks would get. Key foul shooting and a triple by Grace Medei ended the Shamrock threat.
NDGP moves on to play West Catholic on Monday at West Catholic in the PIAA Class 3A semifinals.
Cooper led the Crusaders with 21, all in the first half. Bates added 12, Medei added 11 and Micklos had nine for the visitors.