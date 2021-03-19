PIAA Girls Basketball: Trinity's season comes to an end at the hands of Notre Dame-Green Pond in Class 3A opener

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP — Trinity’s postseason run fell short Friday night against a hot-shooting Notre Dame-Green Pond crew looking for an upset.

That’s what the Crusaders got, beating the Shamrocks 55-47 in a PIAA Class 3A girls basketball quarterfinals at Trinity High School.

Ava Stevenson led the Shamrocks with 16 points in her final game as a four-year starter. Jaylin Moore had four in her final game. Junior center Lauren Trumpy added 10, and Mandy Roman scored nine points.

“This has been a special year — from the beginning of the year until now, we knew nothing was guaranteed for us,” said Stevenson, who will play at William & Mary next year. “Starting with COVID-19 and then just how far we made it with the team we had it was exciting, but things didn’t go our way tonight, God had a different plan for us. Tonight ended with a loss, and it is going to hurt for a few days but it will get easier.”

“I have had those three seniors [Stevenson, Moore and Anne Spila] since fourth grade and added Jocelyn Dorsey as a sophomore, and this senior class has been special,” Shamrock coach Kristi Britten said. “They have set the tone for continued success and for our younger kids. I will miss them. They have been so unselfish and such great teammates for each other.”