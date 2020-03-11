PIAA Girls Basketball: Talia Gilliard sinks last-second free throws to send Mechanicsburg to first ever quarterfinals

SHILLINGTON — Talia Gilliard admitted her legs felt like they were 1,000 pounds.
Who could blame her? The dynamic Mechanicsburg junior guard at one point averaged more than 32 minutes a game during the regular season thanks to a few contests that went to overtime. Through 28 games this season, she’s likely logged the most minutes for the Wildcats.
And she’s been the focus of every defense she’s faced all season, which now includes PIAA Class 5A girls basketball tournament teams like Springfield-Delco, which boasts a defense seemingly built to stop a guard like her.
At the line with her Wildcats trailing 35-34 in the second round with 10.3 seconds left, the Division I recruit had to dig a little deeper.
“I told Talia when she was on the line, ‘You live for these moments,’” Mechanicsburg senior Logan Nutt said. “When you’re an athlete, that’s what you’re about — you want the game-winning shot.”
So, Gilliard bent her knees “a little bit farther” and fired. Twice. Both were pure, pushing the Wildcats ahead 36-35. And when Jordan Postiglione’s corner 3 missed wide right, the Mechanicsburg bench erupted, the girls stormed the court and head coach Clay McAllister — who will gladly be excused from his baseball coaching duties for at least a few more days — bellowed from the sidelines in relief and joy.
Gilliard makes the both, @GoMechanicsburg leads 36-35 with 10.3 left! pic.twitter.com/RGxnYwvFY9— Jake Adams (@jakeadams520) March 12, 2020
HISTORY! pic.twitter.com/ufykAzoTa3— Jake Adams (@jakeadams520) March 12, 2020
The Wildcats, 36-35 winners over the District 1 champions, are in the state quarterfinals for the first time in program history.
They will play District 1 fifth seed Villa Maria (20-7), which beat Mastery Charter North 56-44, in Saturday’s Elite 8 at a site and time to be determined if the PIAA does not halt the championships due to encroaching concerns about the COVID-19 virus that has been found in several counties in Pennsylvania, halted the NBA season and force the NCAA men’s basketball tournament to be played in front of almost no fans.
“It’s amazing,” Gilliard said. “All the hard work that we put in the regular season to get here and especially getting this for C-Mac — ‘cause all the work he puts in for us, the countless hours — we’re just really happy to be there and get it like this.”
“I started crying, it was such a big deal for me,” Nutt said. “Such a big deal. We talked before not getting to go to the Giant Center, so getting to finally have that first for something is an incredible feeling. Felt so good.”
“Just super excited, super proud of them,” McAllister said.
Gilliard finished with a team-high 17 points and was 5-of-10 from the foul line. She looked gassed in the second half, missing four straight at the line before she was sent fouled in the final seconds scrambling for a loose ball under the rim following a Springfield turnover.
But whatever reserves she had, she found.
“At that point, there’s nothing else you can do but trust your teammates,” Nutt said. “You’ve worked all season long to get here, you gotta trust they can do it. … I had no doubt.”
“That’s the person that I want at the free-throw line,” McAllister said. “Obviously, it’s getting tougher and tougher for her to get open shots. Everyone’s trying like crazy, we’re screening. And when it came time to make a play, she made a play and made two free throws. What can you say? That’s the kid we want at the free-throw line.”
She almost never got the chance.
Mechanicsburg (26-3) controlled the tenor of the game for 23 minutes. But Rachel Conran got away with a travel and buried a 3 at the top of the key to give the Cougars (23-6) a 36-33 lead late in the third quarter. Then, off a Mechanicsburg turnover seconds later, she banked one off the glass from nearly 30 feet away, finishing a 6-0 mini-run in just seconds to make it 29-23, the largest lead for either team on the night. Conran finished with 18 points, all on 3’s.
....... wow. Conran makes back to back 3s, including this bank shot from 20 feet at the buzzer. @GoMechanicsburg suddenly and shockingly finds itself down 29-23 after 3Q. pic.twitter.com/VSzsd5RIGP— Jake Adams (@jakeadams520) March 11, 2020
Heads down, the Wildcats returned to the bench. It would’ve been easy to fold in that moment, the victims of two impressive shots.
Instead, Skurcenski’s 3 cut into the deficit. Gilliard drove hard twice for three-point plays she missed free throws on but nonetheless narrowed the gap. And then Nutt fed Emma Castilla for a layup with 19 seconds left to make it a one-point game, 35-34, with 19.3 seconds left.
The play was: Give it to Gilliard and let her find a way. 33-32 @GoMechanicsburg trails with 1:22 left after she misses the FT. pic.twitter.com/LkjP8c22NH— Jake Adams (@jakeadams520) March 12, 2020
Springfield’s ensuing turnover sent Gilliard to the line.
“It didn’t take that much [to regroup],” Gilliard said. “We know shots go in, and that stuff happens all the time. We just know that if we played our game and kept our composure, we’d be perfectly fine.”
“I’ve also looked across the bench at those five kids for 29 games now, and it’s very easy for me to say, ‘You’re division champs, you’ve won 25 games, we’re not going out like this,’” McAllister said. “And they didn’t, they didn’t. Pretty gutty performance.”
Mechanicsburg could’ve built a sizable lead in the first half if a few open 3’s and some layups in transition had fallen. Instead, the Wildcats shot just 5-of-20 in the half and found themselves tied 16-16 at intermission. McAllister thought his team was much better offensively in the first 16 minutes, but they weren’t rewarded on the scoreboard.
Mechanicsburg survived a 7-of-14 night at the foul line, 13 turnovers (mostly unforced) and just 11-of-33 shooting.
But the defense played one of its best games of the season, holding the Cougars to 11-of-36 from the field. The Wildcats stole the ball seven times and out-rebounded Springfield 27-24.
“It’s hard to continue to go back to the other end of the floor and grind every defensive possession out whenever it’s not going your way down there,” McAllister said. “Yet, they repeatedly do it.”
Castilla’s seven points and six rebounds were big. Nutt finished with five points, two boards, three assists, two steals and two blocks. Gilliard added five boards a steal and three surprising blocks to her total.
And junior guard Allison Schrass again came off the bench in just her second game back from a torn ACL to provide a welcomed emotional lift, as well as a second-quarter 3, three rebounds and a steal.
.@aschrass with a WIDE open 3. Her first points of the game. Love to see it. Gives @GoMechanicsburg 16-13 lead late 2Q. pic.twitter.com/lleUmgFA66— Jake Adams (@jakeadams520) March 11, 2020
