PIAA Girls Basketball results for March 11
PIAA Girls Basketball

PIAA Girls Basketball results for March 11

From the Local sports standings, schedules and results for March 11 series
Class 6A

First Round: Friday, March 6

Central Bucks West 49, Hempfield 32

Freedom 60, North Penn 49

Central York 51, Methacton 49

Central Bucks East 62, Central 22

Cardinal O'Hara 50, Souderton 30

Spring-Ford 60, Parkland 25

Owen J. Roberts 45, Hazleton 35

Pennsbury 45, Red Lion 24

Baldwin 42, Central Dauphin 35

Plymouth Whitemarsh 68, Pocono Mountain West 52

Bethel Park 46, Governor Mifflin 28

Upper Dublin 42, Cumberland Valley 19

Nazareth 68, Downingtown East 40

Altoona 60, Mt. Lebanon 56 (OT)

North Allegheny 57, Manheim Twp. 33

State College 46, Upper St. Clair 36

Second Round: Tuesday, March 10

Freedom 60, Central Bucks West 47

Central York 49, Central Bucks East 47

Cardinal O'Hara 54, Spring-Ford 43

Pennsbury 50, Owen J. Roberts 27

Plymouth Whitemarsh 53, Baldwin 27

Bethel Park 47, Upper Dublin 40

Nazareth 59, Altoona 48

North Allegheny 51, State College 38

Quarterfinals: Friday, March 13

11-2 Freedom (24-5) vs. 3-2 Central York (23-5), at Geigle Complex, Reading, 6:30

12-1 Cardinal O’Hara (21-6) vs. 1-2 Pennsbury (23-5), at Bensalem HS, 7:30

1-3 Plymouth Whitemarsh (25-3) vs. 7-2 Bethel Park (23-3), at Bald Eagle HS, 5:30

11-1 Nazareth (26-4) vs. 7-1 North Allegheny (24-3), at Bald Eagle HS, 7

Semifinals: Monday, March 16

TBD

Final: Friday, March 20

TBD, at Giant Center, 6

Class 5A

First Round: Saturday, March 7

Springfield-Delco 35, Lower Dauphin 31 (OT)

Mechanicsburg 58, Freire Charter 17

Mastery North 47, York Suburban 46

Villa Maria 47, Blue Mountain 37

West Scranton 49, Spring Grove 38

Archbishop Carroll 47, Mount Saint Joseph 41

Twin Valley 51, Radnor 42

Archbishop Wood 70, Berks Catholic 37

Gettysburg 56, West Chester East 39

Abington Heights 35, Bangor 21

Great Valley 40, West York 39

Trinity-Washington 54, Penn Hills 29

Hollidaysburg 64, Slippery Rock 49

Chartiers Valley 72, Warren 39

Thomas Jefferson 62, Portage 30

Woodland Hills 69, Grove City 26

Second Round: Wednesday, March 11

1-1 Springfield-Delco (23-5) vs. 3-3 Mechanicsburg (25-3), at Governor Mifflin IS, 7

12-2 Mastery North (20-8) vs. 1-5 Villa Maria (19-7), at Cardinal O'Hara HS, 6

2-1 West Scranton (17-9) vs. 12-3 Archbishop Carroll (15-10), at Liberty HS, 6

3-2 Twin Valley (22-7) vs. 12-1 Archbishop Wood (20-7), at Pottsgrove HS, 7:30

3-1 Gettysburg (27-3) vs. 2-2 Abington Heights (20-5), at Hamburg HS, 7:30

1-2 Great Valley (23-4) vs. 7-2 Trinity (20-5), at Chambersburg HS, 5:30

6-2 Hollidaysburg (18-7) vs. 7-1 Chartiers Valley (26-0), at Greensburg Salem HS, 6

7-3 Thomas Jefferson (19-7) vs. 7-4 Woodland Hills (20-5), at Peters Twp HS, 6

Quarterfinals: Saturday, March 14

TBD

Semifinals: Tuesday, March 17

TBD

Final: Saturday, March 21

TBD, at Giant Center, 6

Class 4A

First Round: Saturday, March 7

Lansdale Catholic 63, Bermudian Springs 48

Dallas 58, Shamokin 32

Bonner Prendergast 52, Jim Thorpe 44

Eastern York 72, Villa Joseph Marie 66

Bethlehem Catholic 62, Prep Charter 28

Gwynedd Mercy 62, Carver Engineering & Science 15

Allentown CC 41, Athens 15

Scranton Prep 59, Susquehanna Twp. 36

Northern Lebanon 52, Universal Audenried 29

Danville 43, Berwick 35

Lancaster Catholic 73, Indiana 50

Southmoreland 57, Huntingdon 29

North Catholic 58, Freeport 43

Central Valley 59, Punxsutawney 56 (OT)

Forest Hills 47, Quaker Valley 28

Villa Maria 62, Blackhawk 43

Second Round: Wednesday, March 11

12-1 Lansdale Catholic (23-3) vs. 2-2 Dallas (23-5), at Easton MS, 6

12-3 Bonner Prendergast (9-16) vs. 3-2 Eastern York (19-8), at Geigle Complex, Reading, 5

11-1 Bethlehem Catholic (28-0) vs. 1-1 Gwynedd Mercy (16-9), at Geigle Complex, Reading, 6:30

11-3 Allentown Central Catholic (15-10) vs. 2-1 Scranton Prep (27-0), at Hazleton HS, 7:30

3-3 Northern Lebanon (23-4) vs. 4-1 Danville (25-3), at Shamokin HS, 6

3-1 Lancaster Catholic (26-3) vs. 7-2 Southmoreland (25-1), at Bedford HS, 6

7-1 North Catholic (25-1) vs. 7-4 Central Valley (19-4), at North Hills HS, 6

6-1 Forest Hills (25-1) vs. 10-1 Villa Maria (20-4), at Clarion University, 6

Quarterfinals: Saturday, March 14

TBD

Semifinals: Tuesday, March 17

TBD

Final: Saturday, March 21

TBD, at Giant Center, noon

Class 3A

First Round: Friday, March 6

West Catholic 91, Susquenita 38

Loyalsock Twp. 57, Notre Dame GP 53

Dunmore 62, Constitution 23

Neumann Goretti 64, Saint Basil Academy 61

Delone Catholic 65, Philadelphia Academy Charter 15

North Schuylkill 73, Motivation 23

Imhotep Charter 58, Pequea Valley 47

Holy Redeemer 55, Bloomsburg 38

Trinity 62, Central Columbia 35

Cambria Heights 64, East Allegheny 40

Mohawk 66, United 42

Carlynton 45, Greenville 40

Mercyhurst Prep 57 Seton LaSalle 39

Tyrone 45, Avonworth 37

Penn Cambria 64, Brookville 58

Beaver 46, Northwestern 22

Second Round: Tuesday, March 10

West Catholic 62, Loyalsock Twp. 39

Dunmore 65, Neumann Goretti 51

Delone Catholic 62, North Schuylkill 27

Imhotep Charter 47, Holy Redeemer 39

Cambria Heights 53, Trinity 45

Mohawk 61, Carlynton 44

Tyrone 53, Mercyhurst Prep 38

Beaver 48, Penn Cambria 36

Quarterfinals: Friday, March 13

12-1 West Catholic (19-9) vs. 2-1 Dunmore (25-1), at Easton MS, 6

3-1 Delone Catholic (26-1) vs. 12-2 Imhotep Charter (16-13), at Governor Mifflin IS, 6

6-1 Cambria Heights (25-3) vs. 7-1 Mohawk (24-3), at Armstrong HS, 7:30

6-2 Tyrone (22-4) vs. 7-2 Beaver (23-4), at Armstrong HS, 5:30

Semifinals: Monday, March 16

TBD

Final: Thursday, March 19

TBD, at Giant Center, 6

Class 2A

First Round: Friday, March 6

Mahanoy 52, Southern Columbia 37

Sacred Heart 51, Tacony Academy Charter 25

Holy Cross 68, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 24

Linden Hall 55, South Williamsport 32

Steel-High 74, Parkway Northwest 36

Old Forge 56, Moravian Academy 42

Mount Carmel 57, Clarion 19

Bishop Guilfoyle 59, Windber 32

Bishop McCort 55, Bishop Canevin 44

Keystone 69, Cambridge Springs 44

Ellis School 39, Maplewood 36

Everett 69, Riverview 33

Redbank Valley 53, Cochranton 49

Bellwood-Antis 55, Laurel 51

Penns Manor 57, Serra Catholic 34

West Middlesex 58, South Side 25

Second Round: Tuesday, March 10

Mahanoy 54, Sacred Heart 37

Linden Hall 60, Holy Cross 48

Old Forge 67, Steel-High 51

Bishop Guilfoyle 51, Mount Carmel 40

Bishop McCort 73, Keystone 34

Ellis School 47, Everett 35

Bellwood-Antis 83, Redbank Valley 54

Penns Manor 46, West Middlesex 39

Quarterfinals: Friday, March 13

11-1 Mahanoy (22-5) vs. 3-1 Linden Hall (22-2), at Geigle Complex, Reading, 5

2-1 Old Forge (20-6) vs. 6-1 Bishop Guilfoyle (22-6), at Williamsport HS, 7

6-4 Bishop McCort (16-11) vs. 7-3 Ellis School (20-7), at Greensburg Salem HS, 7

6-3 Bellwood-Antis (26-2) vs. 6-2 Penns Manor (25-3), at Central Cambria HS, 7

Semifinals: Monday, March 16

TBD

Final: Thursday, March 19

TBD, at Giant Center, noon

Class 1A

First Round: Saturday, March 7

Jenkintown 62, Halifax 33

Millville 38, Christian School of York 21

Greenwood 67, Morrisville 27

Nativity BVM 56, Sullivan County 29

Lancaster Country Day 45, Northeast Bradford 30

Susquehanna Community 48, Chester Charter 44

Northumberland Christian 48, Faith Christian 36

Bishop Carroll 58, Lebanon Catholic 42

Rochester 69, Otto-Eldred 40

Tussey Mountain 41, Elk County Catholic 32

North Clarion 47, Sewickley Academy 36

Berlin Brothersvalley 44, Saint Joseph's 31

Shanksville 58, Aquinas Academy 27

Kennedy Catholic 52, West Greene 38

Blacklick Valley 43, Clairton 37

Coudersport 48, Avella 41

Second Round: Wednesday, March 11

1-1 Jenkintown (26-0) vs. 4-2 Millville (20-6), at Hamburg HS, 6

3-2 Greenwood (21-7) vs. 11-1 Nativity BVM (19-6), at Milton Hershey School, 7:30

3-1 Lancaster Country Day (23-4) vs. 2-2 Susquehanna Community (18-8), at Hazleton HS, 6

4-1 Northumberland Christian (19-4) vs. 6-1 Bishop Carroll (15-10), at Bellefonte HS, 7

7-1 Rochester (25-1) vs. 5-2 Tussey Mountain (20-6), at Indiana HS, 5:30

9-2 North Clarion (25-1) vs. 5-3 Berlin Brothersvalley (16-9), at Indiana HS, 7:30

5-1 Shanksville (24-4) vs. 10-1 Kennedy Catholic (21-3), at Punxsutawney HS, 5:30

6-3 Blacklick Valley (18-7) vs. 9-1 Coudersport (22-4), at Bald Eagle HS, 7

Quarterfinals: Saturday, March 14

TBD

Semifinals: Tuesday, March 17

TBD

Final: Friday, March 20

TBD, at Giant Center, noon

