PIAA Girls Basketball results for March 12

Class 6A
First Round: Friday, March 6
Central Bucks West 49, Hempfield 32
Freedom 60, North Penn 49
Central York 51, Methacton 49
Central Bucks East 62, Central 22
Cardinal O'Hara 50, Souderton 30
Spring-Ford 60, Parkland 25
Owen J. Roberts 45, Hazleton 35
Pennsbury 45, Red Lion 24
Baldwin 42, Central Dauphin 35
Plymouth Whitemarsh 68, Pocono Mountain West 52
Bethel Park 46, Governor Mifflin 28
Upper Dublin 42, Cumberland Valley 19
Nazareth 68, Downingtown East 40
Altoona 60, Mt. Lebanon 56 (OT)
North Allegheny 57, Manheim Twp. 33
State College 46, Upper St. Clair 36
Second Round: Tuesday, March 10
Freedom 60, Central Bucks West 47
Central York 49, Central Bucks East 47
Cardinal O'Hara 54, Spring-Ford 43
Pennsbury 50, Owen J. Roberts 27
Plymouth Whitemarsh 53, Baldwin 27
Bethel Park 47, Upper Dublin 40
Nazareth 59, Altoona 48
North Allegheny 51, State College 38
Quarterfinals: TBD
11-2 Freedom (24-5) vs. 3-2 Central York (23-5), TBA
12-1 Cardinal O’Hara (21-6) vs. 1-2 Pennsbury (23-5), TBA
1-3 Plymouth Whitemarsh (25-3) vs. 7-2 Bethel Park (23-3), TBA
11-1 Nazareth (26-4) vs. 7-1 North Allegheny (24-3), TBA
Semifinals: TBD
TBD
Final: TBD
TBD
Class 5A
First Round: Saturday, March 7
Springfield-Delco 35, Lower Dauphin 31 (OT)
Mechanicsburg 58, Freire Charter 17
Mastery North 47, York Suburban 46
Villa Maria 47, Blue Mountain 37
West Scranton 49, Spring Grove 38
Archbishop Carroll 47, Mount Saint Joseph 41
Twin Valley 51, Radnor 42
Archbishop Wood 70, Berks Catholic 37
Gettysburg 56, West Chester East 39
Abington Heights 35, Bangor 21
Great Valley 40, West York 39
Trinity-Washington 54, Penn Hills 29
Hollidaysburg 64, Slippery Rock 49
Chartiers Valley 72, Warren 39
Thomas Jefferson 62, Portage 30
Woodland Hills 69, Grove City 26
Second Round: Wednesday, March 11
Mechanicsburg 36, Springfield-Delco 35
Villa Maria 56, Mastery North 44
Archbishop Carroll 55, West Scranton 34
Archbishop Wood 79, Twin Valley 45
Gettysburg 45, Abington Heights 44
Trinity-Washington 47, Great Valley 28
Chartiers Valley 55, Hollidaysburg 38
Thomas Jefferson 39, Woodland Hills 34
Quarterfinals: TBD
3-3 Mechanicsburg (26-3) vs. 1-5 Villa Maria (20-7), TBA
12-3 Archbishop Carroll (16-10) vs. 12-1 Archbishop Wood (21-7), TBA
3-1 Gettysburg (28-3) vs. 7-2 Trinity (21-5), TBA
7-1 Chartiers Valley (27-0) vs. 7-3 Thomas Jefferson (20-7), TBA
Semifinals: TBD
TBD
Final: TBD
TBD
Class 4A
First Round: Saturday, March 7
Lansdale Catholic 63, Bermudian Springs 48
Dallas 58, Shamokin 32
Bonner Prendergast 52, Jim Thorpe 44
Eastern York 72, Villa Joseph Marie 66
Bethlehem Catholic 62, Prep Charter 28
Gwynedd Mercy 62, Carver Engineering & Science 15
Allentown CC 41, Athens 15
Scranton Prep 59, Susquehanna Twp. 36
Northern Lebanon 52, Universal Audenried 29
Danville 43, Berwick 35
Lancaster Catholic 73, Indiana 50
Southmoreland 57, Huntingdon 29
North Catholic 58, Freeport 43
Central Valley 59, Punxsutawney 56 (OT)
Forest Hills 47, Quaker Valley 28
Villa Maria 62, Blackhawk 43
Second Round: Wednesday, March 11
Lansdale Catholic 61, Dallas 53
Bonner Prendergast 52, Eastern York 46
Bethlehem Catholic 70, Gwynedd Mercy 49
Scranton Prep 54, Allentown CC 31
Northern Lebanon 48, Danville 37
Lancaster Catholic 64, Southmoreland 56
North Catholic 53, Central Valley 49
Forest Hills 55, Villa Maria 48
Quarterfinals: TBD
12-1 Lansdale Catholic (24-3) vs. 12-3 Bonner Prendergast (10-16), TBA
11-1 Bethlehem Catholic (29-0) vs. 2-1 Scranton Prep (28-0), TBA
3-3 Northern Lebanon (24-4) vs. 3-1 Lancaster Catholic (27-3), TBA
7-1 North Catholic (26-1) vs. 6-1 Forest Hills (26-1), TBA
Semifinals: TBD
TBD
Final: TBD
TBD
You have free articles remaining.
Class 3A
First Round: Friday, March 6
West Catholic 91, Susquenita 38
Loyalsock Twp. 57, Notre Dame GP 53
Dunmore 62, Constitution 23
Neumann Goretti 64, Saint Basil Academy 61
Delone Catholic 65, Philadelphia Academy Charter 15
North Schuylkill 73, Motivation 23
Imhotep Charter 58, Pequea Valley 47
Holy Redeemer 55, Bloomsburg 38
Trinity 62, Central Columbia 35
Cambria Heights 64, East Allegheny 40
Mohawk 66, United 42
Carlynton 45, Greenville 40
Mercyhurst Prep 57 Seton LaSalle 39
Tyrone 45, Avonworth 37
Penn Cambria 64, Brookville 58
Beaver 46, Northwestern 22
Second Round: Tuesday, March 10
West Catholic 62, Loyalsock Twp. 39
Dunmore 65, Neumann Goretti 51
Delone Catholic 62, North Schuylkill 27
Imhotep Charter 47, Holy Redeemer 39
Cambria Heights 53, Trinity 45
Mohawk 61, Carlynton 44
Tyrone 53, Mercyhurst Prep 38
Beaver 48, Penn Cambria 36
Quarterfinals: TBD
12-1 West Catholic (19-9) vs. 2-1 Dunmore (25-1), TBA
3-1 Delone Catholic (26-1) vs. 12-2 Imhotep Charter (16-13), TBA
6-1 Cambria Heights (25-3) vs. 7-1 Mohawk (24-3), TBA
6-2 Tyrone (22-4) vs. 7-2 Beaver (23-4), TBA
Semifinals: TBD
TBD
Final: TBD
TBD
Class 2A
First Round: Friday, March 6
Mahanoy 52, Southern Columbia 37
Sacred Heart 51, Tacony Academy Charter 25
Holy Cross 68, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 24
Linden Hall 55, South Williamsport 32
Steel-High 74, Parkway Northwest 36
Old Forge 56, Moravian Academy 42
Mount Carmel 57, Clarion 19
Bishop Guilfoyle 59, Windber 32
Bishop McCort 55, Bishop Canevin 44
Keystone 69, Cambridge Springs 44
Ellis School 39, Maplewood 36
Everett 69, Riverview 33
Redbank Valley 53, Cochranton 49
Bellwood-Antis 55, Laurel 51
Penns Manor 57, Serra Catholic 34
West Middlesex 58, South Side 25
Second Round: Tuesday, March 10
Mahanoy 54, Sacred Heart 37
Linden Hall 60, Holy Cross 48
Old Forge 67, Steel-High 51
Bishop Guilfoyle 51, Mount Carmel 40
Bishop McCort 73, Keystone 34
Ellis School 47, Everett 35
Bellwood-Antis 83, Redbank Valley 54
Penns Manor 46, West Middlesex 39
Quarterfinals: TBD
11-1 Mahanoy (22-5) vs. 3-1 Linden Hall (22-2), TBA
2-1 Old Forge (20-6) vs. 6-1 Bishop Guilfoyle (22-6), TBA
6-4 Bishop McCort (16-11) vs. 7-3 Ellis School (20-7), TBA
6-3 Bellwood-Antis (26-2) vs. 6-2 Penns Manor (25-3), TBA
Semifinals: TBD
TBD
Final: TBD
TBD
Class 1A
First Round: Saturday, March 7
Jenkintown 62, Halifax 33
Millville 38, Christian School of York 21
Greenwood 67, Morrisville 27
Nativity BVM 56, Sullivan County 29
Lancaster Country Day 45, Northeast Bradford 30
Susquehanna Community 48, Chester Charter 44
Northumberland Christian 48, Faith Christian 36
Bishop Carroll 58, Lebanon Catholic 42
Rochester 69, Otto-Eldred 40
Tussey Mountain 41, Elk County Catholic 32
North Clarion 47, Sewickley Academy 36
Berlin Brothersvalley 44, Saint Joseph's 31
Shanksville 58, Aquinas Academy 27
Kennedy Catholic 52, West Greene 38
Blacklick Valley 43, Clairton 37
Coudersport 48, Avella 41
Second Round: Wednesday, March 11
Jenkintown 62, Millville 38
Nativity BVM 63, Greenwood 58
Susquehanna Community 35, Lancaster Country Day 25
Northumberland 59, Bishop Carroll 40
Rochester 70, Tussey Mountain 50
North Clarion 62, Berlin Brothersvalley 43
Kennedy Catholic 53, Shanksville 45
Coudersport 54, Blacklick Valley 46
Quarterfinals: TBD
1-1 Jenkintown (27-0) vs. 11-1 Nativity BVM (20-6), TBA
2-2 Susquehanna Community (19-8) vs. 4-1 Northumberland Christian (20-4), TBA
7-1 Rochester (26-1) vs. 9-2 North Clarion (26-1), TBA
10-1 Kennedy Catholic (22-3) vs. 9-1 Coudersport (23-4), TBA
Semifinals: TBD
TBD
Final: TBD
TBD