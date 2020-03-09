PIAA Girls Basketball results for March 9

Class 6A
First Round: Friday, March 6
Central Bucks West 49, Hempfield 32
Freedom 60, North Penn 49
Central York 51, Methacton 49
Central Bucks East 62, Central 22
Cardinal O'Hara 50, Souderton 30
Spring-Ford 60, Parkland 25
Owen J. Roberts 45, Hazleton 35
Pennsbury 45, Red Lion 24
Baldwin 42, Central Dauphin 35
Plymouth Whitemarsh 68, Pocono Mountain West 52
Bethel Park 46, Governor Mifflin 28
Upper Dublin 42, Cumberland Valley 19
Nazareth 68, Downingtown East 40
Altoona 60, Mt. Lebanon 56 (OT)
North Allegheny 57, Manheim Twp. 33
State College 46, Upper St. Clair 36
Second Round: Tuesday, March 10
1-1 Central Bucks West (24-3) vs. 11-2 Freedom (23-5), at Pottsgrove HS, 7
3-2 Central York (22-5) vs. 1-7 Central Bucks East (19-9), at Garden Spot HS, 6
12-1 Cardinal O’Hara (20-6) vs. 1-4 Spring-Ford (22-5), at Wissahickon HS, 6
1-9 Owen J. Roberts (20-8) vs. 1-2 Pennsbury (22-5), at Wissahickon HS, 7:30
7-5 Baldwin (13-10) vs. 1-3 Plymouth Whitemarsh (24-3), at Chambersburg HS, 6
7-2 Bethel Park (22-3) vs. 1-5 Upper Dublin (20-7), at Chambersburg HS, 7:30
11-1 Nazareth (25-4) vs. 6-1 Altoona (14-10), at CD East HS, 7
7-1 North Allegheny (23-3) vs. 6-2 State College (19-6), at Indiana HS, 7
Quarterfinals: Friday, March 13
TBD
Semifinals: Monday, March 16
TBD
Final: Friday, March 20
TBD, at Giant Center, 6
Class 5A
First Round: Saturday, March 7
Springfield-Delco 35, Lower Dauphin 31 (OT)
Mechanicsburg 58, Freire Charter 17
Mastery North 47, York Suburban 46
Villa Maria 47, Blue Mountain 37
West Scranton 49, Spring Grove 38
Archbishop Carroll 47, Mount Saint Joseph 41
Twin Valley 51, Radnor 42
Archbishop Wood 70, Berks Catholic 37
Gettysburg 56, West Chester East 39
Abington Heights 35, Bangor 21
Great Valley 40, West York 39
Trinity-Washington 54, Penn Hills 29
Hollidaysburg 64, Slippery Rock 49
Chartiers Valley 72, Warren 39
Thomas Jefferson 62, Portage 30
Woodland Hills 69, Grove City 26
Second Round: Wednesday, March 11
1-1 Springfield-Delco (23-5) vs. 3-3 Mechanicsburg (25-3), at Governor Mifflin IS, 7
12-2 Mastery North (20-8) vs. 1-5 Villa Maria (19-7), at Cardinal O'Hara HS, 6
2-1 West Scranton (17-9) vs. 12-3 Archbishop Carroll (15-10), at Liberty HS, 6
3-2 Twin Valley (22-7) vs. 12-1 Archbishop Wood (20-7), at Pottsgrove HS, 7:30
3-1 Gettysburg (27-3) vs. 2-2 Abington Heights (20-5), at Hamburg HS, 7:30
1-2 Great Valley (23-4) vs. 7-2 Trinity (20-5), at Chambersburg HS, 5:30
6-2 Hollidaysburg (18-7) vs. 7-1 Chartiers Valley (26-0), at Greensburg Salem HS, 6
7-3 Thomas Jefferson (19-7) vs. 7-4 Woodland Hills (20-5), at Peters Twp HS, 6
Quarterfinals: Saturday, March 14
TBD
Semifinals: Tuesday, March 17
TBD
Final: Saturday, March 21
TBD, at Giant Center, 6
Class 4A
First Round: Saturday, March 7
Lansdale Catholic 63, Bermudian Springs 48
Dallas 58, Shamokin 32
Bonner Prendergast 52, Jim Thorpe 44
Eastern York 72, Villa Joseph Marie 66
Bethlehem Catholic 62, Prep Charter 28
Gwynedd Mercy 62, Carver Engineering & Science 15
Allentown CC 41, Athens 15
Scranton Prep 59, Susquehanna Twp. 36
Northern Lebanon 52, Universal Audenried 29
Danville 43, Berwick 35
Lancaster Catholic 73, Indiana 50
Southmoreland 57, Huntingdon 29
North Catholic 58, Freeport 43
Central Valley 59, Punxsutawney 56 (OT)
Forest Hills 47, Quaker Valley 28
Villa Maria 62, Blackhawk 43
Second Round: Wednesday, March 11
12-1 Lansdale Catholic (23-3) vs. 2-2 Dallas (23-5), at Easton MS, 6
12-3 Bonner Prendergast (9-16) vs. 3-2 Eastern York (19-8), at Coatesville HS, 6
11-1 Bethlehem Catholic (28-0) vs. 1-1 Gwynedd Mercy (16-9), at Geigle Complex, Reading, 6
11-3 Allentown Central Catholic (15-10) vs. 2-1 Scranton Prep (27-0), at Hazleton HS, 7:30
3-3 Northern Lebanon (23-4) vs. 4-1 Danville (25-3), at Shamokin HS, 6
3-1 Lancaster Catholic (26-3) vs. 7-2 Southmoreland (25-1), at Bedford HS, 6
7-1 North Catholic (25-1) vs. 7-4 Central Valley (19-4), at North Hills HS, 6
6-1 Forest Hills (25-1) vs. 10-1 Villa Maria (20-4), at Clarion University, 6
Quarterfinals: Saturday, March 14
TBD
Semifinals: Tuesday, March 17
TBD
Final: Saturday, March 21
TBD, at Giant Center, noon
Class 3A
First Round: Friday, March 6
West Catholic 91, Susquenita 38
Loyalsock Twp. 57, Notre Dame GP 53
Dunmore 62, Constitution 23
Neumann Goretti 64, Saint Basil Academy 61
Delone Catholic 65, Philadelphia Academy Charter 15
North Schuylkill 73, Motivation 23
Imhotep Charter 58, Pequea Valley 47
Holy Redeemer 55, Bloomsburg 38
Trinity 62, Central Columbia 35
Cambria Heights 64, East Allegheny 40
Mohawk 66, United 42
Carlynton 45, Greenville 40
Mercyhurst Prep 57 Seton LaSalle 39
Tyrone 45, Avonworth 37
Penn Cambria 64, Brookville 58
Beaver 46, Northwestern 22
Second Round: Tuesday, March 10
12-1 West Catholic (18-9) vs. 4-2 Loyalsock Twp. (24-4), at Cumberland Valley HS, 6
2-1 Dunmore (24-1) vs. 12-3 Neumann Goretti (17-9), at Freedom HS, 6
3-1 Delone Catholic (25-1) vs. 11-1 North Schuylkill (22-5), at Milton Hershey School, 6
12-2 Imhotep Charter (15-13) vs. 2-2 Holy Redeemer (21-6), at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 6
3-2 Trinity (20-6) vs. 6-1 Cambria Heights (24-3), at Bellefonte HS, 5:30
7-1 Mohawk (23-3) vs. 7-3 Carlynton (16-9), at North Allegheny HS, 6
10-1 Mercyhurst Prep (22-4) vs. 6-2 Tyrone (21-4), at Clarion University, 6
6-3 Penn Cambria (16-10) vs. 7-2 Beaver (22-4), at Hempfield Area HS, 6
Quarterfinals: Friday, March 13
TBD
Semifinals: Monday, March 16
TBD
Final: Thursday, March 19
TBD, at Giant Center, 6
Class 2A
First Round: Friday, March 6
Mahanoy 52, Southern Columbia 37
Sacred Heart 51, Tacony Academy Charter 25
Holy Cross 68, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 24
Linden Hall 55, South Williamsport 32
Steel-High 74, Parkway Northwest 36
Old Forge 56, Moravian Academy 42
Mount Carmel 57, Clarion 19
Bishop Guilfoyle 59, Windber 32
Bishop McCort 55, Bishop Canevin 44
Keystone 69, Cambridge Springs 44
Ellis School 39, Maplewood 36
Everett 69, Riverview 33
Redbank Valley 53, Cochranton 49
Bellwood-Antis 55, Laurel 51
Penns Manor 57, Serra Catholic 34
West Middlesex 58, South Side 25
Second Round: Tuesday, March 10
11-1 Mahanoy (21-5) vs. 1-1 Sacred Heart (8-16), at Easton MS, 7:30
2-2 Holy Cross (17-9) vs. 3-1 Linden Hall (21-2), at Easton MS, 6
3-2 Steel-High (15-8) vs. 2-1 Old Forge (19-6), at Shamokin HS, 6
4-1 Mount Carmel (21-5) vs. 6-1 Bishop Guilfoyle (21-6), at Bellefonte HS, 7
6-4 Bishop McCort (15-11) vs. 9-2 Keystone (18-8), at Armstrong HS, 6
7-3 Ellis School (19-7) vs. 5-1 Everett (20-6), at Univ. of Pittsburgh-Johnstown, 6
9-1 Redbank Valley (20-7) vs. 6-3 Bellwood-Antis (25-2), at DuBois HS, 7
6-2 Penns Manor (24-3) vs. 10-1 West Middlesex (19-6), at Armstrong HS, 7:30
Quarterfinals: Friday, March 13
TBD
Semifinals: Monday, March 16
TBD
Final: Thursday, March 19
TBD, at Giant Center, noon
Class 1A
First Round: Saturday, March 7
Jenkintown 62, Halifax 33
Millville 38, Christian School of York 21
Greenwood 67, Morrisville 27
Nativity BVM 56, Sullivan County 29
Lancaster Country Day 45, Northeast Bradford 30
Susquehanna Community 48, Chester Charter 44
Northumberland Christian 48, Faith Christian 36
Bishop Carroll 58, Lebanon Catholic 42
Rochester 69, Otto-Eldred 40
Tussey Mountain 41, Elk County Catholic 32
North Clarion 47, Sewickley Academy 36
Berlin Brothersvalley 44, Saint Joseph's 31
Shanksville 58, Aquinas Academy 27
Kennedy Catholic 52, West Greene 38
Blacklick Valley 43, Clairton 37
Coudersport 48, Avella 41
Second Round: Wednesday, March 11
1-1 Jenkintown (26-0) vs. 4-2 Millville (20-6), at Hamburg HS, 6
3-2 Greenwood (21-7) vs. 11-1 Nativity BVM (19-6), at Milton Hershey School, 7
3-1 Lancaster Country Day (23-4) vs. 2-2 Susquehanna Community (18-8), at Hazleton HS, 6
4-1 Northumberland Christian (19-4) vs. 6-1 Bishop Carroll (15-10), at Bellefonte HS, 7
7-1 Rochester (25-1) vs. 5-2 Tussey Mountain (20-6), at Indiana HS, 5:30
9-2 North Clarion (25-1) vs. 5-3 Berlin Brothersvalley (16-9), at Indiana HS, 7:30
5-1 Shanksville (24-4) vs. 10-1 Kennedy Catholic (21-3), at Punxsutawney HS, 5:30
6-3 Blacklick Valley (18-7) vs. 9-1 Coudersport (22-4), at Bald Eagle HS, 7
Quarterfinals: Saturday, March 14
TBD
Semifinals: Tuesday, March 17
TBD
Final: Friday, March 20
TBD, at Giant Center, noon