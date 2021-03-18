PIAA Girls Basketball Preview: Cumberland Valley's run for fourth title in Jekot era starts with battle against Wilkes-Barre

Bill Wolf knows a thing or two about championship caliber teams.

He coached three straight PIAA championship teams at Cumberland Valley in the mid-2010s, guiding a roster loaded with future college talent to Hershey’s Giant Center year after year after year.

He thinks this team, led by familiar names, has a chance to repeat the feat.

“Yeah, it does,” Wolf said Thursday before CV’s PIAA Class 6A quarterfinal against Wilkes-Barre. “I really like this team, I really think we have a chance to win it all this year. But at the other hand we also have all these other things going on.”

Those things he’s talking about are all the COVID-19 disruptions and the general unusual nature of a 2021 season played in a pandemic.

The Eagles, winners of two of the last three District 3 titles, need to win three games in eight days to claim a fourth state title in the Jekot era — an era that will cross 10 years by the time it ends in 2024.

Older sisters Kelly and Katie Jekot experienced the thrill of PIAA gold a few years ago. The youngest of the four, Julie and Jill, hope to win their first with Julie months away from graduating and heading to La Salle to play for the Explorers.