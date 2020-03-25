PIAA Girls Basketball: Mechanicsburg's Allison Schrass defies odds, provides emotional jolt in quick return from ACL surgery

Two games. Eight points. A pair of 3-pointers.
That may be Allison Schrass’s stat line for the entire 2019-20 season if the Mechanicsburg girls basketball team doesn't resume its longest postseason march ever if the PIAA cancels the remaining winter championships due to coronavirus concerns.
But, even those numbers are a major win for Schrass.
The junior guard tore her ACL in July. In less than eight months, she returned to the basketball court.
On March 7, Schrass returned to the Wildcats lineup in the first round of the PIAA Class 5A tournament, logging a few minutes, scrambling for loose balls and rebounds, playing defense and launching a 3, which she buried. She finished with five points, perhaps the best five points of her career, during a 58-17 rout of Freire Charter.
Then March 11 in the second round of states, Schrass came off the bench, grabbed three boards and knocked down another 3, garnering one of the night’s loudest ovations.
.@aschrass with a WIDE open 3. Her first points of the game. Love to see it. Gives @GoMechanicsburg 16-13 lead late 2Q. pic.twitter.com/lleUmgFA66— Jake Adams (@jakeadams520) March 11, 2020
“It’s a great feeling [to hear the cheers from my teammates after every bucket],” Schrass said. “I know they’ve been wanting to see me play ever since I tore my ACL back in the summer, so it’s a great feeling for everyone.”
“Oh my god, I missed her more than anything,” senior Logan Nutt said that night. “I missed her so much. I love Allison so much — I think she’s a great, awesome kid, a great player. So, having her back is one of the best things that can happen to us.”
PIAA Girls Basketball: Mechanicsburg's Allison Schrass returns from injury to help in Class 5A first-round win
PIAA Girls Basketball: Talia Gilliard sinks last-second free throws to send Mechanicsburg to first ever quarterfinals
Gilliard makes the both, @GoMechanicsburg leads 36-35 with 10.3 left! pic.twitter.com/RGxnYwvFY9— Jake Adams (@jakeadams520) March 12, 2020
HISTORY! pic.twitter.com/ufykAzoTa3— Jake Adams (@jakeadams520) March 12, 2020
With the coronavirus forcing the PIAA to suspend the basketball championships for at least a few weeks — the tournament may be canceled entirely, executive director Bob Lombardi has suggested — those two games may be the only ones Schrass plays this season.
That's more games than Schrass said her doctor thought she would get.
Schrass tore her ACL on July 17, head coach Clay McAllister said. It was the second to last day of the team’s camp at Messiah College during a game against Red Lion.
You have free articles remaining.
Schrass said she was “kind of in shock” when she learned she tore the ligament. She thought about everything she would miss, including the 2019 fall soccer season. She then said she thought about the moment she would return to play.
But even the loftiest of projections were unlikely to include meaningful basketball during her junior year.
The Wildcats lost several key pieces from last season’s team that advanced to the second round of states. With a young roster led by junior guard Talia Gilliard and Mansfield commit Nutt, it was hardly a given Mechanicsburg could return to the state playoffs.
But a 20-0 start to the season breathed life into the idea Schrass could return. A long playoff run into March, and she could be back on the court. The 26-3 Wildcats provided the run.
“Whenever we found out that she did tear her ACL, I specifically promised her that I would help get us to states so she would be able to play,” said Gilliard. “So, just seeing her in practice countlessly just working all the time and pushing the limits when she’s not supposed to, just going that extra mile, just shooting in the gym. She’d stay hours afterwards just putting in that work to get back.”
Almost eight months to the day, Schrass returned to action in the game against Freire Charter.
Schrass said she started running about three or four months into her rehab, eventually getting to a point where she worked a month ahead of her doctor’s schedule.
“And at that point, I was just like, ‘Well, if there’s a chance I can do this, I’m just gonna try and go full-head steam and try and do it,’” she said. “And I remember there was a point where I saw my doctor, and he didn’t think there was a chance that I was gonna get back in six months. But I saw him again, and I proved him wrong.”
Schrass projected as a multidimensional wing who could provide needed minutes at guard or drop into the post. Right now, she can only play in quick bursts for a few minutes at a time off the bench.
But even in a limited role, she provided a huge emotional lift for the Wildcats in those two playoff games while also providing desperately needed breathers for a team that routinely used a six-player rotation in the postseason.
“I think her teammates believe that she helps us. And that’s just a morale [boost],” McAllister said.
“And how many kids can come back from being out all season and know everything you wanna run? She knows it all. And not only does she know it all, she knows it all from multiple spots. She just has that savvy and that knack, and she’s smart.”
If the Wildcats can continue their season in the coming weeks, they’ll face District 1 fifth seed Villa Maria (20-7) for a shot at more history — Mechanicsburg’s first state semifinal in boys or girls basketball.
And every shot Schrass makes will garner some of the loudest celebrations of the night — again.
'I think my jaw literally dropped': Mechanicsburg, Trinity basketball react as fate of PIAA championships hang in the balance
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!