PIAA Girls Basketball: Mechanicsburg's Allison Schrass defies odds, provides emotional jolt in quick return from ACL surgery

“Whenever we found out that she did tear her ACL, I specifically promised her that I would help get us to states so she would be able to play,” said Gilliard. “So, just seeing her in practice countlessly just working all the time and pushing the limits when she’s not supposed to, just going that extra mile, just shooting in the gym. She’d stay hours afterwards just putting in that work to get back.”

Almost eight months to the day, Schrass returned to action in the game against Freire Charter.

Schrass said she started running about three or four months into her rehab, eventually getting to a point where she worked a month ahead of her doctor’s schedule.

“And at that point, I was just like, ‘Well, if there’s a chance I can do this, I’m just gonna try and go full-head steam and try and do it,’” she said. “And I remember there was a point where I saw my doctor, and he didn’t think there was a chance that I was gonna get back in six months. But I saw him again, and I proved him wrong.”

Schrass projected as a multidimensional wing who could provide needed minutes at guard or drop into the post. Right now, she can only play in quick bursts for a few minutes at a time off the bench.