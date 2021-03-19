PIAA Girls Basketball: Led by Jekot sisters, stifling defense, Cumberland Valley reigns in Wilkes-Barre to open Class 6A tournament

“I told the girls tonight, ‘Girls, with all the craziness of the season, you’re right where you wanna be,’” Poole said.

The Eagles’ only challenger Friday night was themselves. Adrenaline got the best of them in the opening minutes as they shot just 5-of-15 from the field.

But stifling defense — CV forced 23 Wolfpack turnovers, including 16 in the first half — gave the offense plenty of time to get into a rhythm. And once the shots started falling, they didn’t stop. The Eagles finished 27-of-55 on the night and blew the game open for good with an 8-of-19 second quarter to take a 36-10 halftime lead.

Facing a Wilkes-Barre team that relies heavily on interior scoring — just 23 3-pointers entering the night — the tone was set defensively by center Dejah Hill.

Hill bottled up Wolfpack leading scorer Gloria Adjayi, who entered the night averaging 14 points and was held to just six. Adjayi got few clean looks, finishing just 2-of-9 from the field while grabbing six rebounds.

But Hill exited with what looked like an ankle injury midway through the second quarter and did not return. Poole said it’s a recurring injury, one she suffered last week. CV will find out over the weekend what her status is going forward.

