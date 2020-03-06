PIAA Girls Basketball: Lauren Trumpy, Ava Stevenson lead motivated Trinity to Class 3A first-round win over Central Columbia

STEELTON — Trinity girls basketball bounced back fine and accomplished its mission to show it belongs in that discussion of being one of the top teams in Pennsylvania.
The Shamrocks, who played one of their worst games in years last week in the District 3 Class 3A championship loss to Delone Catholic, rebounded after a week off to soundly beat Central Columbia 62-35 in the PIAA Class 3A first round Friday night at Steel-High.
“Absolutely, there was definitely motivation tonight after losing that big one to Delone,” Shamrocks junior Ava Stevenson said. “We really ran our offense early, and we played a pretty good all-around game and we will use that as continued motivation moving forward.”
Central Columbia scored the first two points on foul shots by Alyx Flick, but the Shamrocks (20-6) bounced back to tally the next 15 points, led by Lauren Trumpy and Stevenson and their inside-out game. The William & Mary commit, Stevenson, scored 12 first-quarter points. Trumpy added eight of her own in the first half.
Central Columbia (16-11), the District 4 third-place team had only gone 5-5 over the last 10 games, but did play much better after that opening salvo by the Shamrocks.
“We knew about Stevenson and Trumpy, but the difference in the game tonight was Jaylin Moore,” Blue Jay head coach Ryan Novak said. “When we cheated and collapsed on her, she made great passes that were turned into baskets. We had plenty of film on them. and our point guard. Gracie Eckenrode. is the niece of Delone Coach Gerry Eckenrode. We knew how good they could be, and after that first quarter, we did much better. Trinity is a very well-coached team, and we knew our kids would put up a fight to the end.”
Moore only scored six points but added five assists and led a strong floor game that resulted in easy baskets for the Shamrocks.
“After that Giant Center fail, we just wanted to come out to prove people that we are not going to be taken for granted like everybody is taking us right now,” Moore said. “We executed our offense tonight. [Head coach Kristi Britten] and I had a long talk about my emotions, and as a leader, I need to be able to control them better. I am working on it.”
Lauren Bull had nine points and Ellie Rowe added eight for the Blue Jays.
Trinity added two nine-point runs in the second half to break open the game, and Trumpy finished with a double-double that included 16 points and 12 rebounds. She also added seven blocked shots.
Stevenson finished with a game-high 19 points and three 3-pointers. Jocelyn Dorsey scored seven points but added 12 big rebounds for the ‘Rocks.
The Shamrocks face District 6 champ Cambria Heights (24-3), which beat East Allegheny 64-40, in Tuesday’s second round. The site and time will be announced during the weekend.