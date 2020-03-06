PIAA Girls Basketball: Lauren Trumpy, Ava Stevenson lead motivated Trinity to Class 3A first-round win over Central Columbia

STEELTON — Trinity girls basketball bounced back fine and accomplished its mission to show it belongs in that discussion of being one of the top teams in Pennsylvania.

The Shamrocks, who played one of their worst games in years last week in the District 3 Class 3A championship loss to Delone Catholic, rebounded after a week off to soundly beat Central Columbia 62-35 in the PIAA Class 3A first round Friday night at Steel-High.

“Absolutely, there was definitely motivation tonight after losing that big one to Delone,” Shamrocks junior Ava Stevenson said. “We really ran our offense early, and we played a pretty good all-around game and we will use that as continued motivation moving forward.”

Central Columbia scored the first two points on foul shots by Alyx Flick, but the Shamrocks (20-6) bounced back to tally the next 15 points, led by Lauren Trumpy and Stevenson and their inside-out game. The William & Mary commit, Stevenson, scored 12 first-quarter points. Trumpy added eight of her own in the first half.

Central Columbia (16-11), the District 4 third-place team had only gone 5-5 over the last 10 games, but did play much better after that opening salvo by the Shamrocks.