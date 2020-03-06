PIAA Girls Basketball: Ice-cold shooting buries Cumberland Valley in Class 6A first-round loss to Upper Dublin

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP — No chance to win if you can’t find the bucket.
That’s as obvious a lesson that basketball teaches. And Cumberland Valley girls basketball learned the hard way in a 42-19 loss to Upper Dublin on Friday night in the opening round of the PIAA Class 6A girls tournament.
The Cardinals of Montgomery County — state champs just two years ago and semifinalists last year — showed that championship grit, especially on the defensive side of the ball at CD East High School.
The No. 5 seed out of District 1 limited the Eagles to just two field goals over the first three quarters. CV finished with six baskets in 44 attempts.
“We did not shoot well tonight, but probably a lot of that had to do with them,” said head coach Bill Wolf, whose Eagles (20-5) entered this tournament as the No. 3 seed out of District 3.
“They were good defenders, but bottom line is they had the 6-3 girl who cleaned anything we tried to get inside. Whether or not she blocked it, she would alter our shots. And then we didn’t get any offensive rebounds. She was good, and that’s just a good team. That’s a really good team.”
The 6-foot-3 girl to whom Wolf refers is the Cardinals’ lone starting senior, Lehigh commit Jackie Vargas. The bespectacled one scored just two points, but her presence was felt with four blocks and seven rebounds.
She also drew enough attention from the CV defenders to allow Upper Dublin to drain seven of its 11 3-point attempts, including four of five from leading scorer Dayna Balasa (12 points).
The Cardinals (21-8) no doubt worked hard for their points, as even an ice-cold Cumberland Valley played inspired and active defense for 32 minutes. But it’s a tough combination with Vargas inside, Balasa draining from deep, and poised point guard Jess Polin dishing out eight assists to go with five points and seven boards.
“They looked like the team that won states two years ago,” Wolf said. “They didn’t lose anybody; that was the same starting lineup. They played extremely well.”
Kara Grebe opened the scoring three minutes into the contest with a 3-pointer. Shortly thereafter, Sarah Eskew hit a runner, and Balasa drained the first of her treys. Before CV finally got on the scoreboard with a Julie Jekot free throw 5:18 into the contest, the Cardinals already led by more than two possessions.
Still, despite all the misfires, the Eagles were down only 13-4 at halftime, as they held UD to just two points in the second quarter.
However, an 11-0 run in the middle of the third — including two more triples from Balasa — essentially put this one out of reach, 28-7.
The Eagles managed to finally hit a few shots in the fourth, but it was far too little, far too late against the unshakable Cardinals.
Cumberland Valley was led by six points each from juniors Jekot and Abbie Miller. Miller grabbed a game-high eight rebounds.
It was the final game for starters Kylie Holcomb and Samantha Murphy. Classmate Hannah Sauve, a 6-foot Gettysburg recruit, remained out as she recovers from a broken leg. Wolf was hoping to survive into next week’s second round with the hopes of Sauve returning.
Up next for Upper Dublin in Tuesday’s second round is District 7 runner-up Bethel Park (22-3), which knocked off another D3 team, Governor Mifflin, 46-28.