PIAA Girls Basketball: Ice-cold shooting buries Cumberland Valley in Class 6A first-round loss to Upper Dublin

She also drew enough attention from the CV defenders to allow Upper Dublin to drain seven of its 11 3-point attempts, including four of five from leading scorer Dayna Balasa (12 points).

The Cardinals (21-8) no doubt worked hard for their points, as even an ice-cold Cumberland Valley played inspired and active defense for 32 minutes. But it’s a tough combination with Vargas inside, Balasa draining from deep, and poised point guard Jess Polin dishing out eight assists to go with five points and seven boards.

“They looked like the team that won states two years ago,” Wolf said. “They didn’t lose anybody; that was the same starting lineup. They played extremely well.”

Kara Grebe opened the scoring three minutes into the contest with a 3-pointer. Shortly thereafter, Sarah Eskew hit a runner, and Balasa drained the first of her treys. Before CV finally got on the scoreboard with a Julie Jekot free throw 5:18 into the contest, the Cardinals already led by more than two possessions.

Still, despite all the misfires, the Eagles were down only 13-4 at halftime, as they held UD to just two points in the second quarter.

However, an 11-0 run in the middle of the third — including two more triples from Balasa — essentially put this one out of reach, 28-7.