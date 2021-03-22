PIAA Girls Basketball: Foul trouble, turnovers unravel Cumberland Valley in stunning Class 6A semis loss to North Allegheny

Accustomed to their pressure defense leading to turnovers and easy baskets, the Eagles were not ready for what transpired two hours west of the Cumberland Valley Eagle Dome.

Those steals CV was so good at forcing — the team entered averaging 8.9 a game — became foul calls. The fouls became trouble, with the Jekots picking up two, staying in the game, only to pick up their third. And the trouble — with the sisters, both guards and upper-echelon ball handlers, on the bench — led to inexperienced backups forced to shoulder a burden against an equally opportunistic Tigers defense that smelled blood in the air and a chance to pounce.

A 16-13 advantage turned to dust as quickly as a Thanos finger snap. CV committed nine turnovers in the second quarter that doomed it. The Eagles committed five such mistakes in the other three quarters combined.

To be fair, it wasn’t Natalie Parsons and Kate Barre, the backups trying to limit the damage while CV’s Division I talents sat, who were solely responsible. They committed just one turnover — the Jekots coughed it up eight combined times.

But they were swarmed and harassed any time they tried to bring the ball up the court, something the Eagles are used to doing to an opponent, not having done unto them.