PIAA Girls Basketball: Foul trouble, turnovers unravel Cumberland Valley in stunning Class 6A semis loss to North Allegheny

All Jill and Julie Jekot could do was watch as their season evaporated before their eyes.
Cumberland Valley’s season came to an end when its two best players, the seemingly unflappable sisters, exited with three fouls apiece midway through the second quarter. They were forced to sit and watch as a tight game turned into a blowout.
“Not being able to do anything about it,” senior Julie Jekot, off to La Salle in a few months, said, “you’re kind of looking at it like, ‘Oh, wow, I can’t believe this is happening.’”
“Definitely not a situation you want to be in,” Jill Jekot said.
By the time they returned for the start of the second half, trailing 38-21, the damage was done. Their fate was effectively sealed. The only question was how much they could salvage.
The answer: nowhere near enough.
The Eagles’ season came to an untimely and unlikely conclusion Monday evening at Altoona High School following a 66-40 loss to District 7 champ North Allegheny in the PIAA Class 6A semifinals.
There will be no fourth state championship in the Jekot family, at least not this year. No title for a senior class that includes Julie, Abbie Miller and Parris Burns, all starters in their final game. No fifth title in program history, not until 2022 at the earliest.
Accustomed to their pressure defense leading to turnovers and easy baskets, the Eagles were not ready for what transpired two hours west of the Cumberland Valley Eagle Dome.
Those steals CV was so good at forcing — the team entered averaging 8.9 a game — became foul calls. The fouls became trouble, with the Jekots picking up two, staying in the game, only to pick up their third. And the trouble — with the sisters, both guards and upper-echelon ball handlers, on the bench — led to inexperienced backups forced to shoulder a burden against an equally opportunistic Tigers defense that smelled blood in the air and a chance to pounce.
A 16-13 advantage turned to dust as quickly as a Thanos finger snap. CV committed nine turnovers in the second quarter that doomed it. The Eagles committed five such mistakes in the other three quarters combined.
To be fair, it wasn’t Natalie Parsons and Kate Barre, the backups trying to limit the damage while CV’s Division I talents sat, who were solely responsible. They committed just one turnover — the Jekots coughed it up eight combined times.
But they were swarmed and harassed any time they tried to bring the ball up the court, something the Eagles are used to doing to an opponent, not having done unto them.
“I thought they did a pretty good job. I thought they did OK, but when you’re playing a team like North Allegheny,” with the Jekots on the bench and Dejah Hill out for the game, Eagles head coach Bill Wolf said, “it’s pretty tough to match the intensity level of the girls they had out on the court at that point.”
Ill-equipped without its elite guards against the Tigers defense, CV folded.
Miller fought the good fight, scoring a pair of buckets and grabbing three rebounds to try to keep her team in it and her season, and career, alive. She’s a future Shippensburg University forward, after all, talented enough to carry a team. But it wasn’t enough.
“I definitely felt a lot of pressure,” Miller said. “I tried my best, I gave my best effort.”
North Allegheny spun the scoreboard for 27 points in the frame, and the rout was on.
When the Jekots finally returned, with 16 minutes to try to salvage the season, the pressure was too much. Quick possessions led to too many turnovers and more missed shots.
NA’s lead climbed — to 20, to 25 and finally to 30 points. The running clock began its jog to the finish line. Jill, Julie and Miller all said that’s when they realized the season was coming to an end.
CV’s season had less than nine minutes left, the score 60-30.
A few Jill Jekot buckets, another from Miller and a fourth from the bench provided a few last positive moments. Wolf pulled his starters in the final minutes for one last sendoff, and the tears began.
“It was kind of obvious this was not our night,” Wolf said. “But we played hard, we played right til the end.”
The final seconds ticked away. The Tigers screamed, celebrated and began dreaming of Friday’s trip to Hershey’s Giant Center for a 5 p.m. tipoff against District 1 champ Spring-Ford, 46-43 winners over Nazareth in the day’s other semifinal.
They had gotten a fantastic 24-point performance from senior Penn pledge Lizzy Groetsch, who feasted in the second quarter for 13 points against the befuddled Eagles. Sophomore guard Jasmine Timmerson, another Division I prospect, carved up CV for 11 points, four assists and four steals. Paige Morningstar, off to Louisville in a year to join the women’s volleyball team, was perfect at the foul line and finished with 14 points.
All of it was too much for the Eagles.
“I hope the program takes this experience” and builds on it, Miller said.
Miller and Julie Jekot each scored eight points in their final game in the red and white, Miller adding six boards and two dimes while Jekot chipped in three assists. Burns provided three rebounds in place of injured starting center Hill, who missed the game with a lower leg injury.
Jill Jekot, who has three more years left to erase this sour taste, led the Eagles with 13 points. Her eight points in the first quarter a distant memory of a game that once looked like it was heading in a dramatically different direction.
But the storybook ending to a season racked by COVID-19 — Cumberland Valley had multiple players contact traced during the year, and Wolf tested positive last week and was forced to stay away while the team didn’t practice at all until Friday right before the Wilkes-Barre game — was never meant to be.
“We had such a successful year that even though it’s upsetting now,” Jill Jekot said.
Added Julie Jekot: “There’s no team I’d rather play with.”
