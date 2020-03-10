PIAA Girls Basketball: Emily Henry, Cambria Heights hold off Trinity in Class 3A second round

BELLEFONTE — Trailing by as many as 10 points in the first half, Trinity made some defensive adjustments to take a one-point lead over Cambria Heights early in the third quarter.
Unfortunately for the Lady Shamrocks, that was when Emily Henry made some adjustments of her own.
The senior forward, who was held scoreless in the first half, scored all eight of the Lady Highlanders third-quarter points to put Heights back ahead and help it hold off Trinity 53-45 in the second round of the PIAA Class 3A playoffs Tuesday night at Bellefonte High School.
“They had great man-to-man defense because of their size,” Cambria Heights coach Amber Fees said. “They made it tough for us inside, but in the first half our outside shooting was pretty good. The second half, we were not hitting them anymore. I told the girls to be more physical and get it back inside.”
Cue Henry.
Despite Trinity’s size inside with forwards Lauren Trumpy and Jocelyn Dorsey, Henry stopped shooting 3-pointers and got into the paint.
“I was getting frustrated with myself, but my team picked me up,” Henry said. “I knew I was taking the wrong shots. Once I started driving to the basket, we turned it around.”
Some early fouls may have actually benefited Henry.
“She was in foul trouble and on the bench in the first half, and that kept her fresh,” Fees said. “She was kind of upset she had to sit on the bench and I think that motivated her.”
Still, Trinity was able to briefly regain the lead in the fourth quarter until another basket by Henry with about five minutes left put Cambria Heights ahead for good.
“At first, we underestimated them,” said Dorsey, who led the Lady Shamrocks with 15 points. “That cost us. We eventually adjusted with our defense and we slowed their transition game. But we got too far behind.”
Trumpy added 13 points and nine rebounds for Trinity, which finished the season 20-5.
“I realized I had to be more aggressive,” Trumpy said. “I tried to use my length and ability inside to slow them down, but we just ran out of time.”
Kirsten Weakland led the Lady Highlanders with 18 points, including an 8-for-9 effort from the free throw line.
“I haven’t made a free throw for two games,” Weakland said. “Those were really big for my head and my team to give us momentum and help seal the win.”
Abby Lobick added 12 points on four 3-pointers for Heights, which will play Mohawk in the quarterfinals Friday. That will be the Lady Highlanders’ first appearance among the state’s final eight teams.
“These girls have done a lot of firsts for our program,” Fees said. “They beat BG for the first time two years ago and beat them again this year. We beat McCort, which I don’t remember doing, and we won a District 6 title (first since 1984). I told the girls to keep making history.”