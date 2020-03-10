PIAA Girls Basketball: Emily Henry, Cambria Heights hold off Trinity in Class 3A second round

“She was in foul trouble and on the bench in the first half, and that kept her fresh,” Fees said. “She was kind of upset she had to sit on the bench and I think that motivated her.”

Still, Trinity was able to briefly regain the lead in the fourth quarter until another basket by Henry with about five minutes left put Cambria Heights ahead for good.

“At first, we underestimated them,” said Dorsey, who led the Lady Shamrocks with 15 points. “That cost us. We eventually adjusted with our defense and we slowed their transition game. But we got too far behind.”

Trumpy added 13 points and nine rebounds for Trinity, which finished the season 20-5.

“I realized I had to be more aggressive,” Trumpy said. “I tried to use my length and ability inside to slow them down, but we just ran out of time.”

Kirsten Weakland led the Lady Highlanders with 18 points, including an 8-for-9 effort from the free throw line.

“I haven’t made a free throw for two games,” Weakland said. “Those were really big for my head and my team to give us momentum and help seal the win.”