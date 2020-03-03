PIAA Girls Basketball brackets

Class 6A
First Round: Friday, March 6
1-1 Central Bucks West (23-3) vs. 3-7 Hempfield (19-8), at Council Rock South HS, 7:30
11-2 Freedom (22-5) vs. 1-6 North Penn (18-8), at Easton MS, 7:30
3-2 Central York (21-5) vs. 1-8 Methacton (21-5), at West York HS, 6
12-2 Central (11-10) vs. 1-7 Central Bucks East (18-9), at South Philadelphia HS, 4:30
12-1 Cardinal O’Hara (19-6) vs. 1-10 Souderton (19-8), at Bonner Prendergast HS, 5:30
11-3 Parkland (16-10) vs. 1-4 Spring-Ford (21-5), at Easton MS, 6
2-1 Hazleton (21-5) vs. 1-9 Owen J. Roberts (19-8), at Berwick HS, 7:30
1-2 Pennsbury (21-5) vs. 3-4 Red Lion (21-7), at Council Rock South HS, 6
3-1 Central Dauphin (26-1) vs. 7-5 Baldwin (12-10), at Milton Hershey School, 6:30
1-3 Plymouth Whitemarsh (23-3) vs. 11-4 Pocono Mountain West (15-10), at Souderton HS, 6
7-2 Bethel Park (21-3) vs. 3-5 Governor Mifflin (22-5), at Peters Twp. HS, 6
3-3 Cumberland Valley (19-4) vs. 1-5 Upper Dublin (19-7), at CD East HS, 8
11-1 Nazareth (24-4) vs. 1-11 Downingtown East (19-8), at Freedom HS, 6
6-1 Altoona (13-10) vs. 7-4 Mt. Lebanon (18-6), at Mount Aloysius College, 7:30
7-1 North Allegheny (22-3) vs. 3-6 Manheim Twp. (19-8), at Sewickley Academy, 6
6-2 State College vs. 7-3 Upper St. Clair (14-8), at Bald Eagle HS, 7
Second Round: Tuesday, March 10
TBD
Quarterfinals: Friday, March 13
TBD
Semifinals: Monday, March 16
TBD
Final: Friday, March 20
TBD, at Giant Center, 6
Class 5A
First Round: Saturday, March 7
1-1 Springfield-Delco (21-4) vs. 3-8 Lower Dauphin (15-9), at Plymouth Whitemarsh HS, 4:30
3-3 Mechanicsburg (24-3) vs. 12-4 Freire Charter (1-22), at Cumberland Valley HS, 3
12-2 Mastery North (19-8) vs. 3-5 York Suburban (18-8), at Abraham Lincoln HS, 3:30
11-1 Blue Mountain (15-9) vs. 1-5 Villa Maria (18-7), at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 2:30
2-1 West Scranton (16-9) vs. 3-6 Spring Grove (18-8), at Lackawanna College, 5:30
1-3 Mount Saint Joseph (18-7) vs. 12-3 Archbishop Carroll (14-10), at Methacton HS, 1
3-2 Twin Valley (21-7) vs. 1-4 Radnor (16-10), at Kutztown University, 2:30
12-1 Archbishop Wood (19-7) vs. 3-7 Berks Catholic (17-11), at Archbishop Ryan HS, 2:30
3-1 Gettysburg (26-3) vs. 1-6 West Chester East (18-8), at Cumberland Valley HS, 4:30
2-2 Abington Heights (19-5) vs. 11-2 Bangor (18-7), at Lackawanna College, 1
1-2 Great Valley (22-4) vs. 3-4 West York (21-6), at Methacton HS, 2:30
7-2 Trinity (19-5) vs. 7-5 Penn Hills (12-12), at South Fayette HS, 4:30
10-2 Slippery Rock (18-7) vs. 6-2 Hollidaysburg (17-7), at Farrell HS, 2:30
7-1 Chartiers Valley (25-0) vs. 10-3 Warren (17-8), at South Fayette HS, 3
6-1 Portage (23-3) vs. 7-3 Thomas Jefferson (18-7), at Mount Aloysius College, 1
10-1 Grove City (22-3) vs. 7-4 Woodland Hills (19-5), at Farrell HS, 1
Second Round: Wednesday, March 11
TBD
Quarterfinals: Saturday, March 14
TBD
Semifinals: Tuesday, March 17
TBD
Final: Saturday, March 21
TBD, at Giant Center, 6
Class 4A
First Round: Saturday, March 7
12-1 Lansdale Catholic (22-3) vs. 3-5 Bermudian Springs (20-6), at Archbishop Wood HS, 1
2-2 Dallas vs. 4-3 Shamokin (16-9), at Wilkes University, 2:30
11-2 Jim Thorpe (23-4) vs. 12-3 Bonner Prendergast (8-16), at Lehighton Elementary, 2
3-2 Eastern York (18-8) vs. 1-2 Villa Joseph Marie (12-12), at West York HS, 2:30
11-1 Bethlehem Catholic (27-0) vs. 12-5 Prep Charter (15-4), at William Allen HS, 1
1-1 Gwynedd Mercy (15-9) vs. 12-4 Carver Engineering & Science (12-2), at Neshaminy HS, 2 30
4-2 Athens (22-5) vs. 11-3 Allentown Central Catholic (14-10), at Towanda HS, 1
2-1 Scranton Prep (26-0) vs. 3-4 Susquehanna Twp. (18-7), at Lackawanna College, 4
12-2 Universal Audenried (8-17) vs. 3-3 Northern Lebanon (22-4), at Cardinal O’Hara HS, 1
4-1 Danville (24-3) vs. 2-3 Berwick (16-9), at Shamokin HS, 4
3-1 Lancaster Catholic (25-3) vs. 7-7 Indiana (14-10), at Warwick HS, 2:30
7-2 Southmoreland (24-1) vs. 6-2 Huntingdon (13-11), at Greensburg Salem HS, 2
7-1 North Catholic (24-1) vs. 7-6 Freeport (17-7), at Kiski HS, 1:30
9-1 Punxsutawney (19-4) vs. 7-4 Central Valley (18-4), at Clarion University, 2:30
6-1 Forest Hills (24-1) vs. 7-5 Quaker Valley (17-6), at Altoona HS, 4
10-1 Villa Maria (19-4) vs. 7-3 Blackhawk (20-4), at Edinboro University, 1
Second Round: Wednesday, March 11
TBD
Quarterfinals: Saturday, March 14
TBD
Semifinals: Tuesday, March 17
TBD
Final: Saturday, March 21
TBD, at Giant Center, noon
Class 3A
First Round: Friday, March 6
12-1 West Catholic (17-9) vs. 3-4 Susquenita (20-7), at Archbishop Wood HS, 7
4-2 Loyalsock Twp. (23-4) vs. 11-2 Notre Dame-GP (24-2), at Williamsport HS, 6
2-1 Dunmore (23-1) vs. 12-4 Constitution (12-11), at Scranton HS, 6
1-1 Saint Basil Academy (22-2) vs. 12-3 Neumann Goretti (16-9), at Lower Moreland HS, 7:30
3-1 Delone Catholic (24-1) vs. 12-6 Philadelphia Academy Charter (7-9), at Dallastown HS, 7:30
11-1 North Schuylkill (21-5) vs. 12-5 Motivation (10-3), at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 7:30
12-2 Imhotep Charter (14-13) vs. 3-3 Pequea Valley (22-7), at Abraham Lincoln HS, 5:30
4-1 Bloomsburg (21-5) vs. 2-2 Holy Redeemer (20-6), at Shamokin HS, 6:30
3-2 Trinity (19-6) vs. 4-3 Central Columbia (16-10), at Steel-High HS, 6:30
6-1 Cambria Heights (23-3) vs. 7-5 East Allegheny (13-11), at Central Cambria HS, 7:30
7-1 Mohawk (22-3) vs. 6-4 United (20-6), at New Castle HS, 7:30
10-2 Greenville (19-6) vs. 7-3 Carlynton (15-9), at Farrell HS, 6
10-1 Mercyhurst Prep (21-4) vs. 7-6 Seton LaSalle (15-8), at Hagerty Events Center, Erie, 7:30
6-2 Tyrone (20-4) vs. 7-4 Avonworth (18-7), at Altoona HS, 6
9-1 Brookville (12-11) vs. 6-3 Penn Cambria (15-10), at Clarion University, 6:30
7-2 Beaver (21-4) vs. 10-3 Northwestern (17-7), at Sewickley Academy, 7:30
Second Round: Tuesday, March 10
TBD
Quarterfinals: Friday, March 13
TBD
Semifinals: Monday, March 16
TBD
Final: Thursday, March 19
TBD, at Giant Center, 6
Class 2A
First Round: Friday, March 6
11-1 Mahanoy (20-5) vs. 4-3 Southern Columbia (15-10), at Marz Hall, Pottsville, 6
1-1 Sacred Heart (7-16) vs. 12-3 Tacony Academy Charter (10-10), at Lower Moreland HS, 6
12-2 Bishop McDevitt (11-13) vs. 2-2 Holy Cross (16-9), at Archbishop Wood, 5:30
3-1 Linden Hall (20-2) vs. 4-2 South Williamsport (14-11), at CD East HS, 6:30
12-1 Parkway Northwest (18-5) vs. 3-2 Steel-High (14-8), at St. Joseph’s Prep, 5:30
2-1 Old Forge (18-6) vs. 11-2 Moravian Academy (19-8), at Dunmore HS, 7
4-1 Mount Carmel (20-5) vs. 9-3 Clarion (15-10), at Shamokin HS, 5
6-1 Bishop Guilfoyle (20-6) vs. 5-2 Windber (18-7), at Mount Aloysius College, 6
7-1 Bishop Canevin (19-6) vs. 6-4 Bishop McCort (14-11), at Peters Twp. HS, 7:30
9-2 Keystone (17-8) vs. 10-3 Cambridge Springs (18-6), at Moniteau HS, 7
10-2 Maplewood (22-3) vs. 7-3 Ellis School (18-7), at Hagerty Events Center, Erie, 6
5-1 Everett (19-6) vs. 7-5 Riverview (15-9), at Univ. of Pittsburgh-Johnstown, 6:30
9-1 Redbank Valley (19-7) vs. 10-4 Cochranton (16-10), at Clarion University, 5
7-2 Laurel (17-8) vs. 6-3 Bellwood-Antis (24-2), at New Castle HS, 6
6-2 Penns Manor (23-3) vs. 7-4 Serra Catholic (17-4), at Central Cambria HS, 6
10-1 West Middlesex (18-6) vs. 7-6 South Side (16-8), at Farrell HS, 7:30
Second Round: Tuesday, March 10
TBD
Quarterfinals: Friday, March 13
TBD
Semifinals: Monday, March 16
TBD
Final: Thursday, March 19
TBD, at Giant Center, noon
Class 1A
First Round: Saturday, March 7
1-1 Jenkintown (25-0) vs. 3-5 Halifax (14-11), at Council Rock South HS, 2:30
4-2 Millville (19-6) vs. 3-3 Christian School of York (24-3), at Milton HS, 1
3-2 Greenwood (20-7) vs. 1-4 Morrisville (12-13), at Milton Hershey School, 1
11-1 Nativity BVM (18-6) vs. 4-3 Sullivan County (20-5), at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 1
3-1 Lancaster Country Day (22-4) vs. 4-4 Northeast Bradford (19-6), at Warwick HS, 1
1-2 Chester Charter (17-5) vs. 2-2 Susquehanna Community (17-8), at Oxford HS, 7
4-1 Northumberland Christian (18-4) vs. 1-3 Faith Christian (19-5), at Milton HS, 2:30
6-1 Bishop Carroll (14-10) vs. 3-4 Lebanon Catholic (12-13), at Altoona HS, 2:30
7-1 Rochester (24-1) vs. 9-4 Otto-Eldred (16-8), at Sewickley Academy, 3
5-2 Tussey Mountain (19-6) vs. 9-3 Elk County Catholic (16-11), at Univ. of Pittsburgh-Johnstown, 1
9-2 North Clarion (24-1) vs. 7-4 Sewickley Academy (14-11), at Clarion University, 1
6-2 Saint Joseph’s (13-10) vs. 5-3 Berlin Brothersvalley (15-9), at Altoona HS, 1
5-1 Shanksville (23-4) vs. 7-5 Aquinas Academy (10-12), at Univ. of Pittsburgh-Johnstown, 4
7-2 West Greene (24-1) vs. 10-1 Kennedy Catholic (20-3), at Peters Twp. HS, 2:30
7-3 Clairton (20-4) vs. 6-3 Blacklick Valley (17-7), at Greensburg Salem HS, 3:30
9-1 Coudersport (21-4) vs. 7-6 Avella (17-7), at St. Mary’s HS, 2
Second Round: Wednesday, March 11
TBD
Quarterfinals: Saturday, March 14
TBD
Semifinals: Tuesday, March 17
TBD
Final: Friday, March 20
TBD, at Giant Center, noon