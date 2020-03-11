PIAA Boys Basketball: Trinity's multi-player offense too much for Riverside in Class 3A second round

After Antoniacci and Michael Rickert answered, Trinity finished the quarter with a 3-pointer from Aley Zangari and a free throw from Marcus Beckett to push it to 14-10.

Westry, Zangari and Beckett combined for 46 points in the game.

“I am very proud of how we played,” Riverside head coach Josh Aniska said. “We did get overwhelmed at times, but we were able to do some of the things we wanted to do. We just couldn’t knock down shots.”

Trinity built a 28-16 lead at the half with Bryan Skurcenski, Logan Groff and Julian Gabbidon coming off the bench to contribute seven points.

The Shamrocks really opened things up in the third quarter.

Zangari, who scored 17 in the game, started a 12-2 run with a 3-pointer and finished it with a three-point play. Trinity closed the quarter on a 12-4 surge that featured a three-point play from TJ Lawson and five points from Westry, who totaled 17 points, for a 54-31 advantage.

Riverside struggled from the field in the third quarter. Reed scored six points, but as a team the Vikings made 6-of -15 shots.

In the fourth quarter, another wave by the Shamrocks slammed the door. Beckett got a 10-3 run going and ended it inside and he finished with 12 points.