PIAA Boys Basketball results for March 11

Class 6A
First Round: Saturday, March 7
Methacton 64, Harrisburg 38
Abraham Lincoln 50, Bensalem 48
Roman Catholic 81, Coatesville 75
Pennridge 49, Wilkes-Barre 41
Freedom 69, Downingtown East 50
Reading 57, St. Joseph's Prep 45
Chester 76, William Allen 63
Simon Gratz 56, Garnet Valley 51
Wilson 49, North Penn 39
Lower Merion 63, Northampton 41
Cheltenham 57, Easton 56
Mt. Lebanon 69, Cedar Crest 43
Central York 60, Central Catholic 39
McDowell 69, Peters Twp. 58
Butler 93, Central Dauphin 90 (OT)
Upper St. Clair 63, Allderdice 45
Second Round: Wednesday, March 11
1-1 Methacton (25-2) vs. 12-3 Abraham Lincoln (14-10), at William Tennent HS, 7
12-2 Roman Catholic (17-10) vs. 1-7 Pennridge (19-8), at Bensalem HS, 7
11-1 Freedom (19-8) vs. 3-2 Reading (19-8), at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 7:30
1-3 Chester (22-4) vs. 12-1 Simon Gratz (24-5), at Cardinal O'Hara HS, 7:30
3-1 Wilson (28-1) vs. 1-6 Lower Merion (20-7), at Milton Hershey School, 6 (ppd. 3/12)
1-2 Cheltenham (24-3) vs. 7-2 Mt. Lebanon (19-7), at Chambersburg HS, 7 (ppd. 3/12)
3-3 Central York (24-4) vs. 10-1 McDowell (22-3), at Central Cambria HS, 6
7-1 Butler (21-4) vs. 7-3 Upper St. Clair (21-4), at UPMC Events Center, Robert Morris Univ., 8
Second Round: Thursday, March 12
3-1 Wilson (28-1) vs. 1-6 Lower Merion (20-7), at TBD
1-2 Cheltenham (24-3) vs. 7-2 Mt. Lebanon (19-7), at Chambersburg HS, 7
Quarterfinals: Saturday, March 14
TBD
Semifinals: Tuesday, March 17
TBD
Final: Saturday, March 21
TBD, at Giant Center, 8
Class 5A
First Round: Friday, March 6
West Chester East 53, Gettysburg 33
Pottsville 61, Northern 43
West Chester Rustin 60, Wallenpaupack 44
Unionville 54, Martin Luther King 29
Archbishop Wood 72, Strath Haven 45
Pittston 42, Penncrest 40
Dallas 69, Frankford 57
York 69, Southern Lehigh 59
Muhlenberg 72, South Fayette 66
Shippensburg 60, Greater Johnstown 53
Archbishop Ryan 62, Penn Wood 50
Elizabethtown 58, Mars 56
York Suburban 57, Laurel Highlands 56
New Oxford 70, Thomas Jefferson 46
Obama Academy 73, Penn Hills 63
Milton Hershey 78, Chartiers Valley 74
Second Round: Tuesday, March 10
West Chester East 38, Pottsville 35
Unionville 61, West Chester Rustin 49
Archbishop Wood 72, Pittston 45
Dallas 78, York 51
Muhlenberg 78, Shippensburg 68 (OT)
Archbishop Ryan 67, Elizabethtown 39
New Oxford 73, York Suburban 48
Milton Hershey 81, Obama 57
Quarterfinals: Friday, March 13
1-1 West Chester East (25-2) vs. 1-5 Unionville (21-7), at Cardinal O'Hara HS, 6
12-1 Archbishop Wood (22-5) vs. 2-2 Dallas (21-7), at Easton MS, 7:30
3-1 Muhlenberg (23-6) vs. 12-4 Archbishop Ryan (19-8), at Cardinal O'Hara HS, 7:30
3-3 New Oxford (23-5) vs. 3-2 Milton Hershey (22-4), at Cumberland Valley HS, 7:30
Semifinals: Monday, March 16
TBD
Final: Friday, March 20
TBD, at Giant Center, 8
Class 4A
First Round: Friday, March 6
Bonner-Prendergast 78, Eastern York, 40
Valley View 70, Athens 58
Archbishop Carroll 46, Bethlehem Catholic 44
Bishop McDevitt 78, Wilson Area 58
Allentown Central Catholic 47, South Philadelphia 26
Pope John Paul II 56, John Bartram 46
Tamaqua 48, Danville 42
Susquehanna Twp. 64, Scranton Prep 54
Imhotep Charter 70, Elco 60
Montoursville 66, Nanticoke 51
Lancaster Catholic 59, Ringgold 56
Belle Vernon 65, Clearfield 60
Highlands 50, Harbor Creek 40
Grove City 59, Bedford 53
Huntingdon 70, Blackhawk 57
Hickory 58, New Castle 48
Second Round: Tuesday, March 10
Bonner-Prendergast 67, Valley View 33
Bishop McDevitt 58, Archbishop Carroll 49
Pope John Paul II 44, Allentown CC 42
Tamaqua 72, Susquehanna Twp. 58
Imhotep Charter 60, Montoursville 38
Lancaster Catholic 84, Belle Vernon 82 (4OT)
Grove City 45, Highlands 38
Hickory 68, Huntingdon 47
Quarterfinals: Friday, March 13
12-1 Bonner-Prendergast (20-5) vs. 3-2 Bishop McDevitt (24-5), at Geigle Complex, Reading, 8
1-1 Pope John Paul II (20-5) vs. 11-3 Tamaqua (21-7), at Liberty HS, 7:30
12-2 Imhotep Charter (21-8) vs. 3-1 Lancaster Catholic (25-3), at Governor Mifflin IS, 7:30
10-2 Grove City (18-9) vs. 10-1 Hickory (23-4), at Sharon HS, 7
Semifinals: Monday, March 16
TBD
Final: Thursday, March 19
TBD, at Giant Center, 8
Class 3A
First Round: Saturday, March 7
Neumann Goretti 75, Brandywine Heights 42
Holy Redeemer 61, SLA Beeber 32
Camp Hill 63, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 51
Loyalsock Twp. 91, Notre Dame GP 49
Panther Valley 61, Murrell Dobbins 40
High School of the Future 71, Columbia 46
Riverside 70, Central Columbia 57
Trinity 82, Parkway Center City 43
Richland 54, Warrior Run 41
South Allegheny 62, Franklin 40
Aliquippa 65, Sharon 46
North Catholic 74, Westmont Hilltop 55
Brookville 49, Neshannock 34
Lincoln Park 67, Penns Valley 59
Carlynton 85, Ligonier Valley 81
Beaver Falls 41, Fairview 30
Second Round: Wednesday, March 11
12-1 Neumann-Goretti (23-4) vs. 2-1 Holy Redeemer (19-6), at Easton MS, 7:30
3-2 Camp Hill (18-7) vs. 4-1 Loyalsock Twp. (27-1), at Shamokin HS, 7:30
11-1 Panther Valley (14-11) vs. 12-2 High School of Future (16-11), at Geigle Complex, Reading, 7:30
2-2 Riverside (17-9) vs. 3-1 Trinity (22-3), at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 6
6-1 Richland (18-7) vs. 7-3 South Allegheny (24-2), at Armstrong HS, 6
7-4 Aliquippa (17-9) vs. 7-1 North Catholic (25-2), at North Hills HS, 7:30
9-1 Brookville (18-7) vs. 7-1 Lincoln Park (22-5), at Armstrong HS, 7:30
7-5 Carlynton (16-9) vs. 7-7 Beaver Falls (15-8), at Peters Twp. HS, 8
Quarterfinals: Saturday, March 14
TBD
Semifinals: Tuesday, March 17
TBD
Final: Saturday, March 21
TBD, at Giant Center, 2
Class 2A
First Round: Saturday, March 7
Math, Civics & Science 97, Schuylkill Haven 55
Wyalusing 56, Millersburg 50
Holy Cross 72, Sayre 35
Dock Mennonite Academy 70, Strawberry Mansion 35
Executive Education 55, Church Farm 42
Constitution 44, York Catholic 39 (OT)
Bloomsburg 48, Mountain View 45 (OT)
North Star 64, Homer Center 53
Our Lady Sacred Heart 79, Youngsville 31
Portage 67, Cambridge Springs 63
Farrell 69, Coudersport 64
Ridgway 57, Shenango 49
Lakeview 57, South Side 46
Sto-Rox 78, West Branch 38
Clarion 49, Winchester Thurston 44
Bishop Guilfoyle 59, Brentwood 33
Second Round: Wednesday, March 11
12-1 Math, Civics & Science (23-5) vs. 4-1 Wyalusing (19-7), at Northwestern Lehigh HS, 7
2-1 Holy Cross (23-2) vs. 1-1 Dock Mennonite Academy (21-4), at Liberty HS, 7:30
11-1 Executive Education (17-6) vs. 12-2 Constitution (11-12), at Pottsgrove HS, 6
4-1 Bloomsburg (19-7) vs. 5-1 North Star (23-3), at Bellefonte HS, 5:30
7-1 Our Lady Sacred Heart (25-1) vs. 6-2 Portage (21-6), at Greensburg Salem HS, 7:30
10-2 Farrell (17-8) vs. 9-1 Ridgway (20-7), at Clarion University, 7:30
10-1 Lakeview (19-8) vs. 7-2 Sto-Rox (19-7), at New Castle HS, 7
9-2 Clarion (17-9) vs. 6-1 Bishop Guilfoyle (24-3), at Punxsutawney HS, 7:30
Quarterfinals: Saturday, March 14
TBD
Semifinals: Tuesday, March 17
TBD
Final: Friday, March 20
TBD, at Giant Center, 2
Class 1A
First Round: Friday, March 6
Mount Calvary 63, North Penn-Liberty 57
Nativity BVM 74, Christian Academy 71 (OT)
Lancaster County Christian 59, Northumberland Christian 51
Sankofa Freedom 73, Linville Hill Christian 21
St. John Neumann 79, Conestoga Christian 70
Southern Fulton 67, Halifax 66
Notre Dame ES 71, Sullivan County 64
Chester Charter 57, Greenwood 42
Vincentian Academy 93, AC Valley 63
Berlin Brothersvalley 73, Geibel Catholic 35
Cameron County 61, Williamsburg 38
Bishop Canevin 87, Commodore Perry 35
Elk Catholic 56, Imani Christian 36
Cornell 74, Saltsburg 29
Shade 63, Nazareth Prep 55
Bishop Carroll 62, Clarion-Limestone 60
Second Round: Tuesday, March 10
Nativity BVM 77, Mount Calvary 59
Sankofa Freedom 85, Lancaster County Christian 50
Southern Fulton 59, St. John Neumann 57
Chester Charter 72, Notre Dame ES 55
Berlin Brothersvalley 74, Vincentian Academy 54
Bishop Canevin 40, Cameron County 39
Cornell 53, Elk County Catholic 44
Bishop Carroll 52, Shade 51
Quarterfinals: Friday, March 13
11-1 Nativity BVM (20-7) vs. 12-1 Sankofa Freedom (10-14), at Liberty HS, 6
5-3 Southern Fulton (19-8) vs. 1-1 Chester Charter (20-5), at Cumberland Valley HS, 6
5-1 Berlin Brothersvalley (28-1) vs. 7-4 Bishop Canevin (20-6), at Hempfield Area HS, 6
7-2 Cornell (20-7) vs. 6-1 Bishop Carroll (17-9), at Hempfield Area HS, 7:30
Semifinals: Monday, March 16
TBD
Final: Thursday, March 19
TBD, at Giant Center, 2