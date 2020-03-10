PIAA Boys Basketball results for March 10
agate
PIAA Boys Basketball

PIAA Boys Basketball results for March 10

From the Local sports standings, schedules and results for March 10 series
{{featured_button_text}}

Class 6A

First Round: Saturday, March 7

Methacton 64, Harrisburg 38

Abraham Lincoln 50, Bensalem 48

Roman Catholic 81, Coatesville 75

Pennridge 49, Wilkes-Barre 41

Freedom 69, Downingtown East 50

Reading 57, St. Joseph's Prep 45

Chester 76, William Allen 63

Simon Gratz 56, Garnet Valley 51

Wilson 49, North Penn 39

Lower Merion 63, Northampton 41

Cheltenham 57, Easton 56

Mt. Lebanon 69, Cedar Crest 43

Central York 60, Central Catholic 39

McDowell 69, Peters Twp. 58

Butler 93, Central Dauphin 90 (OT)

Upper St. Clair 63, Allderdice 45

Second Round: Wednesday, March 11

1-1 Methacton (25-2) vs. 12-3 Abraham Lincoln (14-10), at William Tennent HS, 7

12-2 Roman Catholic (17-10) vs. 1-7 Pennridge (19-8), at Bensalem HS, 7

11-1 Freedom (19-8) vs. 3-2 Reading (19-8), at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 7:30

1-3 Chester (22-4) vs. 12-1 Simon Gratz (24-5), at Cardinal O'Hara HS, 7:30

3-1 Wilson (28-1) vs. 1-6 Lower Merion (20-7), at Milton Hershey School, 6

1-2 Cheltenham (24-3) vs. 7-2 Mt. Lebanon (19-7), at Chambersburg HS, 7

3-3 Central York (24-4) vs. 10-1 McDowell (22-3), at Central Cambria HS, 6

7-1 Butler (21-4) vs. 7-3 Upper St. Clair (21-4), at UPMC Events Center, Robert Morris Univ., 8

Quarterfinals: Saturday, March 14

TBD

Semifinals: Tuesday, March 17

TBD

Final: Saturday, March 21

TBD, at Giant Center, 8

Class 5A

First Round: Friday, March 6

West Chester East 53, Gettysburg 33

Pottsville 61, Northern 43

West Chester Rustin 60, Wallenpaupack 44

Unionville 54, Martin Luther King 29

Archbishop Wood 72, Strath Haven 45

Pittston 42, Penncrest 40

Dallas 69, Frankford 57

York 69, Southern Lehigh 59

Muhlenberg 72, South Fayette 66

Shippensburg 60, Greater Johnstown 53

Archbishop Ryan 62, Penn Wood 50

Elizabethtown 58, Mars 56

York Suburban 57, Laurel Highlands 56

New Oxford 70, Thomas Jefferson 46

Obama Academy 73, Penn Hills 63

Milton Hershey 78, Chartiers Valley 74

Second Round: Tuesday, March 10

1-1 West Chester East (24-2) vs. 11-2 Pottsville (22-5), at Geigle Complex, Reading, 7:30

1-4 West Chester Rustin (18-8) vs. 1-5 Unionville (20-7), at West Chester East HS, 7

12-1 Archbishop Wood (21-5) vs. 2-3 Pittston (18-9), at Freedom HS, 7:30

2-2 Dallas (20-7) vs. 3-5 York (21-7), at Shamokin HS, 7:30

3-1 Muhlenberg (22-6) vs. 3-6 Shippensburg (20-8), at Milton Hershey School, 7:30

12-4 Archbishop Ryan (18-8) vs. 3-7 Elizabethtown (20-9), at Coatesville HS, 7:30

3-9 York Suburban (22-7) vs. 3-3 New Oxford (22-5), at Red Lion HS, 7

8-1 Obama Academy (16-8) vs. 3-2 Milton Hershey (21-4), at Altoona HS, 7

Quarterfinals: Friday, March 13

TBD

Semifinals: Monday, March 16

TBD

Final: Friday, March 20

TBD, at Giant Center, 8

Class 4A

First Round: Friday, March 6

Bonner-Prendergast 78, Eastern York, 40

Valley View 70, Athens 58

Archbishop Carroll 46, Bethlehem Catholic 44

Bishop McDevitt 78, Wilson Area 58

Allentown Central Catholic 47, South Philadelphia 26

Pope John Paul II 56, John Bartram 46

Tamaqua 48, Danville 42

Susquehanna Twp. 64, Scranton Prep 54

Imhotep Charter 70, Elco 60

Montoursville 66, Nanticoke 51

Lancaster Catholic 59, Ringgold 56

Belle Vernon 65, Clearfield 60

Highlands 50, Harbor Creek 40

Grove City 59, Bedford 53

Huntingdon 70, Blackhawk 57

Hickory 58, New Castle 48

Second Round: Tuesday, March 10

12-1 Bonner-Prendergast (19-5) vs. 2-2 Valley View (18-8), at Liberty HS, 7:30

12-3 Archbishop Carroll (17-9) vs. 3-2 Bishop McDevitt (23-5), at Garden Spot HS, 7:30

11-1 Allentown Central Catholic (24-4) vs. 1-1 Pope John Paul II (19-5), at Governor Mifflin IS, 6

11-3 Tamaqua (20-7) vs. 3-4 Susquehanna Twp. (16-9), at Governor Mifflin IS, 7:30

12-2 Imhotep Charter (20-8) vs. 4-1 Montoursville (21-5), at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 7:30

3-1 Lancaster Catholic (24-3) vs. 7-2 Belle Vernon (20-7), at Altoona HS, 5:30

7-1 Highlands (23-3) vs. 10-2 Grove City (17-9), at North Allegheny HS, 7:30

6-1 Huntingdon (23-2) vs. 10-1 Hickory (22-4), at Brookville HS, 6

Quarterfinals: Friday, March 13

TBD

Semifinals: Monday, March 16

TBD

Final: Thursday, March 19

TBD, at Giant Center, 8

Class 3A

First Round: Saturday, March 7

Neumann Goretti 75, Brandywine Heights 42

Holy Redeemer 61, SLA Beeber 32

Camp Hill 63, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 51

Loyalsock Twp. 91, Notre Dame GP 49

Panther Valley 61, Murrell Dobbins 40

High School of the Future 71, Columbia 46

Riverside 70, Central Columbia 57

Trinity 82, Parkway Center City 43

Richland 54, Warrior Run 41

South Allegheny 62, Franklin 40

Aliquippa 65, Sharon 46

North Catholic 74, Westmont Hilltop 55

Brookville 49, Neshannock 34

Lincoln Park 67, Penns Valley 59

Carlynton 85, Ligonier Valley 81

Beaver Falls 41, Fairview 30

Second Round: Wednesday, March 11

12-1 Neumann-Goretti (23-4) vs. 2-1 Holy Redeemer (19-6), at Easton MS, 7:30

3-2 Camp Hill (18-7) vs. 4-1 Loyalsock Twp. (27-1), at Shamokin HS, 7:30

11-1 Panther Valley (14-11) vs. 12-2 High School of Future (16-11), at Geigle Complex, Reading, 7:30

2-2 Riverside (17-9) vs. 3-1 Trinity (22-3), at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 6

6-1 Richland (18-7) vs. 7-3 South Allegheny (24-2), at Armstrong HS, 6

7-4 Aliquippa (17-9) vs. 7-1 North Catholic (25-2), at North Hills HS, 7:30

9-1 Brookville (18-7) vs. 7-1 Lincoln Park (22-5), at Armstrong HS, 7:30

7-5 Carlynton (16-9) vs. 7-7 Beaver Falls (15-8), at Peters Twp. HS, 8

Quarterfinals: Saturday, March 14

TBD

Semifinals: Tuesday, March 17

TBD

Final: Saturday, March 21

TBD, at Giant Center, 2

Class 2A

First Round: Saturday, March 7

Math, Civics & Science 97, Schuylkill Haven 55

Wyalusing 56, Millersburg 50

Holy Cross 72, Sayre 35

Dock Mennonite Academy 70, Strawberry Mansion 35

Executive Education 55, Church Farm 42

Constitution 44, York Catholic 39 (OT)

Bloomsburg 48, Mountain View 45 (OT)

North Star 64, Homer Center 53

Our Lady Sacred Heart 79, Youngsville 31

Portage 67, Cambridge Springs 63

Farrell 69, Coudersport 64

Ridgway 57, Shenango 49

Lakeview 57, South Side 46

Sto-Rox 78, West Branch 38

Clarion 49, Winchester Thurston 44

Bishop Guilfoyle 59, Brentwood 33

Second Round: Wednesday, March 11

12-1 Math, Civics & Science (23-5) vs. 4-1 Wyalusing (19-7), at Northwestern Lehigh HS, 7

2-1 Holy Cross (23-2) vs. 1-1 Dock Mennonite Academy (21-4), at Liberty HS, 7:30

11-1 Executive Education (17-6) vs. 12-2 Constitution (11-12), at Pottsgrove HS, 6

4-1 Bloomsburg (19-7) vs. 5-1 North Star (23-3), at Bellefonte HS, 5:30

7-1 Our Lady Sacred Heart (25-1) vs. 6-2 Portage (21-6), at Greensburg Salem HS, 7:30

10-2 Farrell (17-8) vs. 9-1 Ridgway (20-7), at Clarion University, 7:30

10-1 Lakeview (19-8) vs. 7-2 Sto-Rox (19-7), at New Castle HS, 7

9-2 Clarion (17-9) vs. 6-1 Bishop Guilfoyle (24-3), at Punxsutawney HS, 7:30

Quarterfinals: Saturday, March 14

TBD

Semifinals: Tuesday, March 17

TBD

Final: Friday, March 20

TBD, at Giant Center, 2

Class 1A

First Round: Friday, March 6

Mount Calvary 63, North Penn-Liberty 57

Nativity BVM 74, Christian Academy 71 (OT)

Lancaster County Christian 59, Northumberland Christian 51

Sankofa Freedom 73, Linville Hill Christian 21

St. John Neumann 79, Conestoga Christian 70

Southern Fulton 67, Halifax 66

Notre Dame ES 71, Sullivan County 64

Chester Charter 57, Greenwood 42

Vincentian Academy 93, AC Valley 63

Berlin Brothersvalley 73, Geibel Catholic 35

Cameron County 61, Williamsburg 38

Bishop Canevin 87, Commodore Perry 35

Elk Catholic 56, Imani Christian 36

Cornell 74, Saltsburg 29

Shade 63, Nazareth Prep 55

Bishop Carroll 62, Clarion-Limestone 60

Second Round: Tuesday, March 10

3-1 Mount Calvary (26-2) vs. 11-1 Nativity BVM (19-7), at Geigle Complex, Reading, 6

3-3 Lancaster County Christian (18-7) vs. 12-1 Sankofa Freedom (9-14), at Coatesville HS, 6

4-1 St. John Neumann (22-4) vs. 5-3 Southern Fulton (18-8), at Cumberland Valley HS, 7:30

11-2 Notre Dame-ES (13-13) vs. 1-1 Chester Charter (19-5), at Liberty HS, 6

7-1 Vincentian Academy (22-4) vs. 5-1 Berlin Brothersvalley (27-1), at Hempfield Area HS, 7:30

9-2 Cameron County (21-5) vs. 7-4 Bishop Canevin (19-6), at Brookville HS, 7:30

9-1 Elk County Catholic (27-1) vs. 7-2 Cornell (19-7), at Clarion University, 7:30

5-2 Shade (25-3) vs. 6-1 Bishop Carroll (16-9), at Univ. of Pittsburgh-Johnstown, 7:30

Quarterfinals: Friday, March 13

TBD

Semifinals: Monday, March 16

TBD

Final: Thursday, March 19

TBD, at Giant Center, 2

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News